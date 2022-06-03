Updates From Netflix’s Resident Evil, Black Adam, and More

Arachnophobia lives again with a new remake. Chris Evans talks joining Space Command in a new behind-the-scenes look at Lightyear. Indira Varma teases what could’ve been for her Obi-Wan Kenobi character. Plus, a new clip from Ms. Marvel. Spoilers, away!

Arachnophobia

THR reports Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) is attached to write and direct a remake of Arachnophobia for Amblin Partners and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson says you can expect a trailer for Black Adam June 8th.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Alan Grant and Ellie Statler are still impressed by the sight of a living Dreadnoughtus in a new clip from Jurassic World: Dominion.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch this new #JurassicWorldDominion clip. @JurassicWorld



Set to hit theaters on June 10. 🎟 pic.twitter.com/6SmXovHpvz — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 2, 2022

Lightyear

The cast and crew of Lightyear discuss Buzz and the Space Rangers in a new featurette.

Swallowed

Pulsating sacs are ingested recreationally in the trailer for Swallowed, a “slimy, wild queer horror” movie from director Carter Smith (The Ruins) starring Jena Malone and Mark Patton from A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.

Amityville in Space

Astronauts discover what appears to be the infamous Amityville homestead floating in space in the trailer for (appropriately enough) Amityville in Space.

The Princess

Rapunzel becomes a John Wick-style action hero in the trailer for The Princess, starring Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo.

Twisted Metal

While Will Arnett was recently cast as the voice of Sweet Tooth, Deadline reports the character will be physically played by professional wrestler Samoa Joe. The outlet additionally reports Mike Mitchell and Tahj Vaughans are set to recur as characters described as “the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of [the Twisted Metal] world,” while Lou Beatty Jr. joins as “a grizzled and weathered cartographer.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Indira Varma confirmed her character was originally conceived to be a love interest for Obi-Wan, but that is no longer the case.

There had already been different incarnations of the script and the story line…and I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest. [Deborah Chow and Joby Harold] felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever. And it’s more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan.

House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin recently stated on his blog that he “continues to be impressed by House of the Dragon.

I’ve now watched rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes, and I continue to be impressed. I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Empire Magazine has revealed all four cover variations of its forthcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power issue.

A whole new era of Middle-earth is about to unfold. Empire’s world-exclusive The Lord Of The Rings: The #RingsOfPower issue has three collectible covers – first up are the Elves, with Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel. On sale Thurs 9 June



Pre-order now: https://t.co/t8dt25YLDp #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/71rfKdfBaz — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 1, 2022

Our third world-exclusive The Lord Of The Rings: The #RingsOfPower cover is the Harfoots, with Megan Richards’ Poppy Proudfellow, Markella Kavenagh’s Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot, and @LennyHenry’s Sadoc Burrows. On sale Thurs 9 June



Pre-order now: https://t.co/ymzviMAgbz #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/pPcdS3B2LX — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 1, 2022

This month’s exclusive subscriber cover for The Lord Of The Rings: The #RingsOfPower is illustrated by legendary concept artist John Howe, depicting a fearsome snow-troll. Regular edition on sale Thurs 9 June



READ MORE: https://t.co/gTHB59nMbi pic.twitter.com/hUuCyhLqoM — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 1, 2022

Resident Evil

/Film has a few new images from Netflix’s Resident Evil series. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Ms. Marvel

Kamala’s parents surprise her with a pair of father-daughter Hulk costumes in the first clip from Ms. Marvel.

Irma Vep

Finally, Alicia Vikander enjoys playing a costumed criminal more than she realises in the latest trailer for the Irma Vep TV series.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.