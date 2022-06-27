Updates From Furiosa, Doom Patrol, and More

Frank Grillo gets hunted by werewolves in our first look at Year 2. Are You Afraid of the Dark? returns with new footage. Plus, pictures from Westworld and the season finale of The Flash. To me, my spoilers!

Furiosa

Warner Bros. (via SFF Gazette) has released an official synopsis for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Fast X

Daniela Melchior shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Fast X on Instagram.

Year 2

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Year 2, the upcoming “Purge with werewolves” movie starring Frank Grillo, Katrina Law, and Lou Diamond Phillips as the head of the CDC.

Photo: Solution Entertainment Group

The Summoned

A self-help retreat holds a supernatural secret in the trailer for The Summoned, heading to VOD on July 7.

Zombies 3

Alien cheerleaders invade monster-friendly Seabrook High in the trailer for Disney’s Zombies 3.

Karada Sadashi

Relatedly, Warner Bros. Japan has released a teaser for its live-action adaptation of the popular haunted high school manga Karada Sagashi.

Jurassic Domination

Military-trained dinosaurs with “a rudimentary knowledge of strategy” go wild in the trailer for The Asylum’s latest Jurassic World mockbuster, Jurassic Domination.

Chucky

Spoiler TV has titles for episodes two, five, six, and seven of Chucky’s second season.

Episode 2.02 – The Sinners Are Much More Fun Episode 2.05 – Doll On Doll Episode 2.06 – He Is Risen Indeed Episode 2.07 – Goin’ To The Chapel

Jennifer Tilly also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with Gina Gershon and Don Mancini on the set of Chucky’s second season.

Doom Patrol

Spoiler TV additionally has titles for the entirety of Doom Patrol’s fourth season, revealing a potential encounter with the Scissormen.

Episode 4.01 – Hope Patrol Episode 4.02 – Nostalgia Patrol Episode 4.03 – Fame Patrol Episode 4.04 – Youth Patrol Episode 4.05 – Casey Patrol Episode 4.06 – Butt Patrol Episode 4.07 – Portal Patrol Episode 4.08 – Orqwith Patrol Episode 4.09 – Tomb Patrol Episode 4.10- Immortimas Patrol Episode 4.11 – Done Patrol Episode 4.12 – Doom Patrol (Season Finale)

The Flash

Comic Book has photos from this week’s season finale of The Flash, “Negative, Part Two.” Click through for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Westworld

Memories are unlocked in the trailer for “Well Enough Alone,” next week’s episode of Westworld.

Spoiler TV additionally has photos from the episode. Head over there to see the rest.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

Riverdale

Sabrina appraises a pair of “super cute” corpses in the trailer for this week’s episode of Riverdale.

The Girl in the Mirror

According to a new teaser, Netflix’s supernatural thriller series The Girl in the Mirror premieres August 19.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island

Finally, Nickelodeon has released a trailer for Ghost Island, the third season of its Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival premiering July 30, with Dean Isrealite (2017’s Power Rangers) attached to direct.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bt_Ub0QCCEBanner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.