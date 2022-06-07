Updates From Black Adam, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

Jenny Ortega teases big plays for Ghostface in the now-Neve-Campbell-less Scream 6. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teases its halfling heroes in the Harfoots. Plus, new footage ahead of Ms. Marvel’s debut tomorrow, and even more One Piece casting news. Spoilers away!

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Deadline reports Maria Bakalova has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in an undisclosed “key” role. James Gunn has since confirmed her casting on Twitter.

Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. @MariaBakalova96 is incredible. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/4lPsmut3q7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 6, 2022

Scream 6

During a recent interview with ET, Jenna Ortega promised Scream 6 will boast “the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’e ever seen.”

Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.

Blade

According to Production List, Mahershala Ali’s Blade begins filming this July 4 in Atlanta and New Orleans.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson shared another behind-the-scenes photo from Black Adam ahead of tomorrow’s trailer.

In 2 days.

World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️

June 8th

(here’s a cool bts pic from set of the man in black…hovering) #mentalchess ♟💀#JSA pic.twitter.com/PGwMTPnWZw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 6, 2022

PussyCake

An all-girl rock band fights back against a town full of Evil Dead-inspired demono-zombies in the trailer for PussyCake.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Minions hijack a flight in the latest trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

One Piece

Netflix has confirmed that Steven Ward has joined the cast of One Piece as Mihawk. Additionally, Celeste Loots has been cast as Kaya, Langley Kirkwood will play Captain Morgan, Alexander Maniatis is Klahadore, Craig Fairbass joins as Chef Zeff and Chioma Umeala will round out the cast as Nojiko.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Empire has our first look at the Harfoots in Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Photo: Amazon

The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel was cancelled by Netflix. https://t.co/36X8Vhv5Lb — Duncan Trussell (@duncantrussell) June 3, 2022

However, Netflix has cancelled The Midnight Gospel after one season according to Duncan Trussell on Twitter.

The Midnight Club

Meanwhile and entirely unrelated, Netflix has released a teaser for Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro hosts his own horror anthology series in the first teaser for Cabinet of Curiosities, which will include episodes directed by Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali and Jennifer Kent.

The Imperfects

A group of young, unwitting test subjects develop superpowers in the trailer for The Imperfects premiering sometime later this year on Netflix.

1899

Elsewhere, an ocean liner takes a voyage into the unknown in the trailer for 1899, the latest series from the creators of Netflix’s Dark.

The Umbrella Academy

Meanwhile, the Umbrella Academy check into the Hotel Obsidian in a new clip from season three.

Fate: The Winx Saga

The live-action Winx Club also returns for a second season this fall.

Warrior Nun

Ava recounts her posthumous indoctrination to the Order of the Cruciform Sword in the trailer for Warrior Nun’s second season.

All of Us Are Dead

Netflix has also released a short teaser confirming a second season of All of Us Are Dead.

Pokemon Journeys

Ash/Satoshi gears up for his rematch with Paul/Shinji in a new trailer for Pokemon Journeys.

Ms. Marvel

Finally, a new trailer reminds us Ms. Marvel premieres tomorrow on Disney+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSkZ6sgrcV0Banner art by Jim Cook

