Here’s Your Guide to Upcoming Electric Cars in Australia and When They’ll Arrive

Electric cars are the future of cars. Although there aren’t all that many available internationally (let alone in Australia) there are plenty of upcoming electric cars heading our way.

“But what EVs will be available for purchase over the next few years?” I hear you ask. Well, we’ve scraped together a little list of all the upcoming EVs Australians could soon get their hands on, and a bit of info about those companies you may not have heard of before.

Below you’ll find every electric car coming to Australia over the next few years (or at least the ones that have been confirmed). If you’re looking for EVs you can purchase in Australia right now, there’s a whole other list for that.

Every upcoming electric vehicle coming heading to Australia

Here’s every upcoming electric car that will be released in Australia soon (we’ll update this list as launch dates become available). If you think we’ve forgotten about anything, let us know. Keep in mind that release dates are always changing.

ACE Cargo: 2023

2023 ACE Urban: 2023

2023 ACE Yewt: 2023

2023 Audi E-Tron GT: 2022

2022 BMW X1: 2023

2023 BMW i7: Late 2022

Late 2022 BMW iX M60: 2022

2022 BYD EA1 Hatch: Aiming for December 2022

Aiming for December 2022 BYD Atto 3 SUV: July 2022

July 2022 Cupra Born Hatch: 2023

2023 Genesis GV60: 2022

2022 Genesis G80 Sedan: 2022

2022 Genesis GV70-type SUV: 2022

2022 Genesis GV60 Hatch: 2022

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: TBA

TBA Hyundai Ioniq 6 Sedan: 2022

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB : 2022

: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE: 2022

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: 2023

2023 MG ZS EV Excite and Essence: July 2022

July 2022 Nissan Ariya SUV: TBA

TBA Peugeot e-2008 SUV: T BA

BA Peugeot e-208 Hatch: TBA

TBA Polestar 3: 2023

2023 Porsche Macan EV: 2023

2023 Renault 5 Hatch: 2024

2024 Renault Kangoo: late 2022

late 2022 Renault Megan E-Tech SUV: 2023

2023 Rivian R1T: TBA

TBA Skoda Enyaq SUV: 2023

2023 Subaru Solterra : 2023

: 2023 Tesla Model Y : August 2022

August 2022 Toyota bZ4X SUV: 2023

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Hatch: 2024

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV: 2023

2023 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV: 2023

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge: 2022

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor: 2022

What are these upcoming electric car brands I haven’t heard about?

No doubt there are a handful of brands on this list that you haven’t heard of. That’s because a lot of these brands are either startups or are satellite companies owned by bigger manufacturers. Here are some quick explainers on some of these lesser-known brands.

ACE – ACE is an Australian owned electric vehicle company, set on selling EVs in 2022. It has received a $5 million grant from the federal government, with four vehicles in its fleet, one due for release in 2022 and the rest due for release in 2023. ACE vehicles are yet to hit Australian roads.

– ACE is an Australian owned electric vehicle company, set on selling EVs in 2022. It has received a $5 million grant from the federal government, with four vehicles in its fleet, one due for release in 2022 and the rest due for release in 2023. ACE vehicles are yet to hit Australian roads. BYD – BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer.

– BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer. Cupra – Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon.

– Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon. Genesis – Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars.

– Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars. Polestar – Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric performance cars.

– Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric performance cars. Rivian – Rivian is an electric vehicle company from the United States and has been in operation since 2009. Despite that, the company only has one road-worthy card available, the R1T SUV.

Will electric cars be more affordable in Australia in the future?

Electric cars are set to be more affordable in the future, but at the moment, they tend to lean on the more expensive side. Cheap electric cars currently tend to range between $45,000 and $55,000 in Australia, however upcoming electric cars from brands like ACE and Hyundai will (hopefully) bring prices down to around $35,000 with a focus on affordability.

Why do EVs take longer to arrive on the Australian market?

A few reasons. The first big reason is logistics – Australia exists in a corner of the globe not often touched by a lot of shipping and industries, simply based on location.

Another big reason is the fact that we don’t have fuel-efficiency standards, and the fact that we don’t have those means that manufacturers prioritise their vehicles in other markets.

There’s also the chip shortage, which is affecting a lot of major industries, and car manufacturers aren’t immune. Because Australia’s car market is comparatively a lot smaller to other countries, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for some cars to come to Australia.

Why don’t we know the exact dates?

Because it’s hard to pin down when an electric car is due for release in Australia, unfortunately. Shipping issues come up, logistics issues come into play and really it’s just hard to get an exact date a lot of the time. When manufacturers give more precise dates, we’ll add them in.

When will Australian cars go all-electric?

It’s tough to say, but you’ll likely be seeing petrol cars for at least the next few decades (ugh). Plenty of car manufacturers are committing to all-electric vehicles from 2030 onwards, however, how this will affect Australia is still unknown.

One day, if you’re a car owner and don’t rely on public transport, odds are that you’ll end up with an EV. For the moment in Australia though (while prices are dropping and options are rising) the future is waiting and you might as well get familiar with upcoming electric cars as you think about the future.

This article has been updated since it was first published.