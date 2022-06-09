You Can Currently Save 50% On All TPG SIM Plans

TPG first made a name for itself selling affordable internet access, and it’s now going hard in the mobile space, offering new customers 50 per cent off its SIM-only plans for the first six months.

Here are TPG’s SIM-only plans:

With the discount, these plans all offer a ridiculous amount of value. 25GB for $12.50 per month and 45GB for $15 per month are both great deals. Of course, you will go back to paying full price after your first six months, but the plans are contract-free. This means you can always switch providers after your discount expires.

But if you’re an existing TPG internet customer, you still get a slight discount on most of its mobile plans after the six month offer ends. You can save $5 per month on the 25GB and 45GB plans, or $10 per month on the 60GB plan. This means TPG customers pay just $30 per month for 60GB, which is very good value.

TPG SIM-only plans are powered by the Vodafone 4G mobile network. They don’t include international calls but you can add on a pack for an extra $5 per month. This gets you unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in 37 countries.

Here’s how TPG’s 45GB plan compares to the competition:

TPG sibling brands iiNet and Internode both have similar deals, where you’ll get 55GB for $20 for your first six months, and then pay $39.99 per month thereafter. As part of the TPG family, they’re also powered by the Vodafone network.

SpinTel has a 50GB plan for $20 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $35 per month. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

If you need even more data, Circles.Life has a 100GB plan for $23 per month for your first six months. You will however pay $45 per month thereafter. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code 100WOEOFY. Circles is also powered by the Optus network.

And here’s how TPG’s 60GB plan compares:

The Circles 100GB deal is once again a strong alternative, followed by a 100GB Southern Phone plan. You’ll pay $35 per month for your first six months on Southern Phone, and $55 per month thereafter. Southern Phone is powered by the Optus network.

Alternatively, Belong has an 80GB plan for $35 per month. This plan doesn’t have timed discounts, but after your first year, your allowance will drop down to 40GB. Belong is powered by the Telstra network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.