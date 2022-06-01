Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Image: Philips HueWant to upgrade the lighting in your home, but not sure where to start? Philips’ Hue smart lighting range offers a bunch of starter kits that will allow you to transform your household lighting with ease and for a budget-friendly price.

Each starter kit comes with three bulbs, a smart hub and one smart button with mounting plates. The best part is that Hue smart lights doesn’t require any hard-wiring and can be installed in a variety of rooms in many different ways. Once set up, you’ll be able to control up to 50 smart lights without slowing down your Wi-Fi connection, as well as customise your lighting to your preferences.

If you want to stick with a simple warm ambiance for less eye strain or perhaps a romantic evening glow, then you can grab this starter pack here for $219.95 (down from $259.95). But if you need a screw-in one, there’s a B22 variant here for the same price.

Warm lights are cool and all but if you want to make your room purple, then you’ll want this white and colour starter kit for $299.95 (RRP $354.95). Again, the screw-in version is available here for the same price.

Who doesn’t want to unwind after a long day with a heated massaging device on your shoulders or over your eyes? RENPHO’s range of top notch massagers can cater to every limb on your body, from your feet to your scalp.

Below, we’re rounded up a few of the best deals from Amazon’s half year sale:

With 32GB of internal storage, your Nintendo Switch can fill up very quickly with only a few games. Instead of making the agonising choice between which software you want to archive, you can just bump up your total storage and avoid the situation altogether.

We’ve rounded up the best deals for you to consider below:

Need a sweet new lamp to add some character to your space or brighten up your bedside table? Then look no further than this unique Heng balance lamp.

While it may look like magic, rest assured that its design is simpler than it looks. You see, when its two magnetised balls meet in the centre of the frame, it will pull a hidden switch in the base of the lamp that will turn it on and illuminate your room. As a contemporary statement piece, it’s a great conversation starter for any home and will enchant all of your guests.

Shop it here for $42.40 (down from $59.90).

Save up to $50 off the Nintendo Switch

If you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing about buying a Nintendo Switch, then these discounts might be the push you need. It’s no secret that we’re pretty big fans of Nintendo’s hybrid home and portable console, and this sale also includes the newer OLED Model.

Here’s what’s you can grab:

Adding a sound bar to your home theatre set-up is the perfect way to immerse yourself in whatever movie you’re watching or video game you’re playing. Not only will its surround sound enhance your overall experience, but you’ll be able to experience crisper, clearer content from your seat across from the TV.

This Yamaha sound bar is the perfect choice if you’re thinking of adding a sound bar to your living room set-up. It’s Bluetooth compatible and comes with built-in Alexa voice control so you can easily play music, mute what you’re watching and command other smart devices in your home.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can access a special offer where you’ll be able to claim a free pair of Yamaha EP-E30A Bluetooth earphones by adding them to your cart. With a retail value of $99, you’ll save not only that but $60 off the Yamaha sound bar while it’s on sale.

Shop the Yamaha YAS-109 sound bar here for $289 (down from $349).

Hello and hello only to this robovac that can suck, mop and self-empty all with a tap of your finger. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market right now, but at $1,099 it can be a hard purchase to justify.

If you head to its Amazon Australia page, you’ll be able to use a coupon to save $250 off on your ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ and receive a free additional dust bag with your purchase.

Shop it here for $849 with a coupon (down from $1,099).