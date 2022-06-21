Thor: Love and Thunder’s Weirdest Merchandise Looks as Fun as the Movie

Just in time for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder or San Diego Comic-Con convention season, here are some worthy fashions, collectibles, and accessories to add to your Marvel Studios collection. You can find them at ShopDisney, Disney Parks, Box Lunch, Hot Topic, HerUniverse, Ulta, and other retailers.

A New Asgard Tourism Fit

Photo: Disney Consumer Products

The “I Went to New Asgard and All I Got Was This Shirt” shirt.

All Hail the King of Asgard

Photo: Disney Consumer Products

Tap into your inner Valkyrie in this tank from HerUniverse.

So You Wanna Be a Ravager?

Photo: Disney Consumer Products

A look for when the Guardians of the Galaxy maybe don’t want a Thor in their club. Vest from HerUniverse.

A New Thor

Image: Disney Consumer Products

We love a cute HerUniverse easy cosplay look like this Mighty Thor one.

Pride for a King

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Definitely hope we get to see all love celebrated in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bi-Frosty Treats

Image: Disney Consumer Products

We cannot wait to see this ice cream franchise featured in the movie.

We Want in on the Asgard Tourism Board

Image: Box Lunch

The in-universe themed items already look so delightful.

There’s a Hat!

Image: ShopDisney

It’s got to be part of the tour guide uniform right?

More Hats!

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Real dad energy to this one.

Mighty (Minnie Mouse) Thor

Image: ShopDisney

OK these are so cute and would look good with the HerUniverse dress.

Whosoever holds this hammer…

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Will possess the power of two pocket areas in one! It’s the versatility for us.

Bring the Thunder!

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Let the lighting course through you in this Thor tank top.

The Real Star of the Movie

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Is obviously Korg, voiced by director Taika Waititi, who takes front and centre in this hero team shirt.

Who Are They?

Image: ShopDisney

We cannot wait to meet Thor’s goat sidekicks Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder.

Trusty Goats

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Funko is already rolling out merch for the goats cause the company knows they’re going to steal the movie.

Funko Heroes

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Here’s Thor and Jane Foster in her Mighty Thor form. A teamup we can’t wait to see finally play out on screen, these are perfect to set up in your own scenes at home.

More Funko Fun!

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Funko is just killing the game with its Loungefly backpack line.

War Paint

Image: Disney Consumer Products

Makeup retailer Ulta is set to release a line inspired by characters in Thor: Love and Thunder, including both Thors!

Possess the Power of Thor

Image: Disney Consumer Products

This movie authentic replica of Mjolnir from Hasbro Marvel Legends is a perfect home statement piece. Or, you know, if you ever need to bonk someone on the head in style.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.