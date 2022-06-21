Thor: Love and Thunder’s Weirdest Merchandise Looks as Fun as the Movie

Just in time for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder or San Diego Comic-Con convention season, here are some worthy fashions, collectibles, and accessories to add to your Marvel Studios collection. You can find them at ShopDisney, Disney Parks, Box Lunch, Hot Topic, HerUniverse, Ulta, and other retailers.
A New Asgard Tourism Fit
The “I Went to New Asgard and All I Got Was This Shirt” shirt.
All Hail the King of Asgard
Tap into your inner Valkyrie in this tank from HerUniverse.
So You Wanna Be a Ravager?
A look for when the Guardians of the Galaxy maybe don’t want a Thor in their club. Vest from HerUniverse.
A New Thor
We love a cute HerUniverse easy cosplay look like this Mighty Thor one.
Pride for a King
Definitely hope we get to see all love celebrated in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Bi-Frosty Treats
We cannot wait to see this ice cream franchise featured in the movie.
We Want in on the Asgard Tourism Board
The in-universe themed items already look so delightful.
There’s a Hat!
It’s got to be part of the tour guide uniform right?
More Hats!
Real dad energy to this one.
Mighty (Minnie Mouse) Thor
OK these are so cute and would look good with the HerUniverse dress.
Whosoever holds this hammer…
Will possess the power of two pocket areas in one! It’s the versatility for us.
Bring the Thunder!
Let the lighting course through you in this Thor tank top.
The Real Star of the Movie
Is obviously Korg, voiced by director Taika Waititi, who takes front and centre in this hero team shirt.
Who Are They?
We cannot wait to meet Thor’s goat sidekicks Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder.
Trusty Goats
Funko is already rolling out merch for the goats cause the company knows they’re going to steal the movie.
Funko Heroes
Here’s Thor and Jane Foster in her Mighty Thor form. A teamup we can’t wait to see finally play out on screen, these are perfect to set up in your own scenes at home.
More Funko Fun!
Funko is just killing the game with its Loungefly backpack line.
War Paint
Makeup retailer Ulta is set to release a line inspired by characters in Thor: Love and Thunder, including both Thors!
Possess the Power of Thor
This movie authentic replica of Mjolnir from Hasbro Marvel Legends is a perfect home statement piece. Or, you know, if you ever need to bonk someone on the head in style.
