This Week’s Toy News Is Bringing the Thunder

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the latest toy news on the internet. This week, Transformers finally makes what should’ve been the most obvious toy vehicle crossover ever, Thor: Love and Thunder comes to Hot Toys, and EXO-6’s latest Star Trek figure gives us a Borg queen (no, not that one). Plus: meat pillows? Check it out!

Hasbro Transformers Collaborative: Tonka Mash-Up – Tonkanator

Hasbro is leaning heavily on the nostalgia with a Transformers mashup collaboration that sees the normally neon green Constructicons repainted yellow like the classic Tonka truck vehicles. As with the Constructicons, these six vehicles transform from vehicles to robots and back, but also combine to form a larger robot now named the Tonkanator instead of Devastator. The entire set is available for pre-order now as a Target exclusive for $US104 ($144), although an official release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

EXO-6 Star Trek: Voyager Seven of Nine Sixth-Scale Figure

EXO-6 returns to the Delta Quadrant for its next 1:6 scale Star Trek figure, bringing us Jeri Ryan’s iconic ex-Borg Annika Hansen — better known to you, me, and the collective as Seven of Nine — to join its ever growing line up of Voyager figures. Seven is clad in her iconic scarlet jumpsuit, and includes alternate posing hands, a PADD device, and an attachable belt with its own removeable tricorder and hand phaser, as well as a larger phaser rifle for when resistance is truly futile. Seven is set to release in December 2022, and will cost $US220 ($305). [TNI]

Hasbro G.I. Joe Retro Collection Cobra Stinger with Cobra Officer

The Stinger ranks up there with the Skystriker, HISS Tank, and the USS Flagg aircraft carrier as one of the most iconic and recognisable vehicles in the G.I. Joe universe. It’s a simple 4WD truck upgraded with a rack of four missiles on the back that absolutely cannot be safe to fire without a windshield on the vehicle, but was still a staple of the original ‘80s cartoon and imaginary wars in kids’ bedrooms. Hasbro is bringing it back, along with a classic O-ring Cobra Officer figure, for $US34 ($47), which isn’t bad as far as nostalgia price gouging goes, but pre-orders already appear to be completely sold out on the Hasbro Pulse website.

Hot Toys Thor: Love and Thunder Thor Sixth-Scale Figure

Although interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started to waver since Thanos was defeated, Taika Waititi has managed to make the Thor movies a must-see event, and with Thor: Love and Thunder’s official release just a few weeks away, Hot Toys has revealed an updated version of the hero based on his upcoming appearance. The 12-inch figure boasts 30 points of articulation plus a long-haired Chris Hemsworth head sculpt that can be swapped for a helmeted version with glowing LED lightning effects that can be added all over his body. Thor’s gold-accented getup looks wonderfully detailed, and even Stormbreaker lights up thanks to separate battery-powered LEDs inside it. Availability is expected sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Apocalypse

If casting Oscar Isaac in a role is wrong, we never want to be right, but his turn as Apocalypse in the aptly-named X-Men: Apocalypse left us yearning for a portrayal of the character from years past — like in the classic Marvel Toy Biz line, which Hasbro has resurrected for its Marvel Legends Series. This six-inch Apocalypse features a detailed sculpt plus an alternate head, swappable hands, a blast effect accessory, and a plasma laser cannon. It’s available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $US39 ($54), but delivery isn’t expected until early 2023.

Mattel E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Plush

D’awww. It’s been 40 years since E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial smashed box office records when first released in 1982, and to help mark the occasion, Mattel’s got one of the more adorable versions of the formerly stranded alien en route for next month. The 11-inch tall plush toy features a plastic moulded head with oversized and overly lifelike eyes, a red hoodie, and a glowing finger that can be squeezed to play iconic lines from the movie — presumably something about phoning home. It’s available for pre-order from online stores like Entertainment Earth for $US34 ($47).

Capcom Monster Hunter Raw and Cooked Meat Pillows

After defeating the monsters they’ve hunted, Monster Hunter players can use what’s left of the creatures to improve their weaponry and armour, or simply dig in and consume the cooked meat to improve their health and stamina. Assuming those giant cuts of protein are something players would also love to cuddle up with in real life, Capcom has created plush versions of the hunk of meat on bone in both raw and thoroughly cooked and seared versions. Each piece measures 35 inches long and features a very realistic looking printed finish on the outside. They’re currently available in Japan for about $US120 ($167) each, but expect to pay more if you find a place willing to export them to the U.S.

