This $US15 ($21) Million Star Wars Millennium Falcon-Themed Home Theatre Comes With a Free Mansion

As real movie theatres continue to slowly die off and the price of projectors and home theatre gear keeps dropping, it’s easier than ever to replicate the movie theatre experience at home. But when money is no object, a home theatre can be an even more elaborate escape from reality. Take this Star Wars themed one that looks like it could be part of Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Sotheby’s International Realty has a listing for a 998 sq km. home in Florida with amenities that include seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, a custom Swarovski crystal chandelier, a resort-calibre pool with a rock waterfall and slide, plus four garages with powered lifts in three of them for doing car maintenance or simply doubling their capacity.

But this home isn’t located in just any swanky Florida resort town. It was built in 2019 in the Carolwood neighbourhood at Golden Oak: an upscale community that’s actually inside the Walt Disney World resort’s property and was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. That explains why other amenities inside the home include Disney-themed stained glass windows around the courtyard overlooking the mansion’s pool, a perfect replica of the marble fireplace built inside the exclusive apartment above Cinderella’s castle at the park, and a home theatre that makes you feel like you’re zipping across the galaxy.

Although not a perfect replica of the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit (did Han have a popcorn maker installed in there?), this theatre pairs a giant screen with plush leather seating, random computer interfaces, simulated stars out the front window, and light-up panels in the walls providing a glimpse of the battle against the second Death Star.

There’s also a bar and mini-kitchen at the back of the theatre (even smugglers get the munchies) and what looks like a solid collection of Star Wars toys and memorabilia. It would be a coveted oasis for any Star Wars fans even if this home were located in the middle of Montana, but being so close to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge should be at the top of this home’s feature list. And if you were wondering, the answer is yes: Golden Oak residents do get special extended hour access to the parks, plus privileges like private shuttles. That’s assuming they keep up with the annual $US25,000 ($34,705) homeowners association fee.