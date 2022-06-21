This New Thor: Love and Thunder Video Is Pure, Infectious Joy

This new featurette for Thor: Love and Thunder is more exciting than all of its trailers combined. Which is saying something: the trailers for Taika Waititi’s latest, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, have been excellent. There’s just something about seeing all that footage cut with the actors and filmmaker gushing over it that gives a whole new level of energy.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 and it picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off. Thor (Hemsworth) has left Asgard under the protection of Valkyrie (Thompson) and set back off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. For the first time in his life, he has nothing he has to do. But that will change when a villain named Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) emerges to kill the Gods, which brings the Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Portman), back into Thor’s world.

Below, watch a few of the actors and Waititi talk up this instalment with infectious enthusiasm. Or maybe that’s just the Guns ‘N Roses talking.

While I haven’t seen every TV spot released for Thor: Love and Thunder, I do believe there’s some new footage in there too. The characters reacting to Thor’s very Peter Quill outfit. Footage of goats Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, who are important enough to get their own character posters, and of course that final shot of Thor vs. Gorr… hey that rhymed!

Either way, it’s an awesome featurette for what we hope is an equally awesome movie. It will have to be, to top what the team achieved with Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8, though the first reactions from early screenings will begin this week.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.