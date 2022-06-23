These Indiana Jones Replicas Belong in a Museum, But You Can Own Them

One of the best parts of the Indiana Jones films is that Indy is always after something tangible. In particular, the fertility idol, the Sankara Stones, the Holy Grail, and a crystal skull. That’s great for fans because it means you can act like Indy and have one or all of these items in your collection. Unlike Indy, though, you don’t have to go into any deep dark caves or fight the forces of evil. You can just go to a Disney theme park or log onto the internet.

Recently, Disney announced that it would be releasing some very, very slick new Indiana Jones merchandise. There are the four items mentioned above: the fertility idol from Raiders of the Lost Ark, a Sankara Stone from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the Holy Grail from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and a crystal skull from… wait, which of the three and only three Indy movies is that from? Here are some closer images.

Sankara Stone from Temple of Doom (Image: Disney Parks)

Fertility idol from Raiders of the Lost Ark (Image: Disney Parks)

The Crystal Skull and Holy Grail (Image: Disney Parks)

“To make sure these items were as authentic as possible, we reviewed the film props from the Lucasfilm Archives to study size, reference details, capture 3D scans, and more in order to recreate them into collectible items,” Cody Hampton, senior manager of Brand Merchandising, said on the Disney Parks Blog. “We also try to anticipate features that fans would expect from these replicas, so we added a light up feature to the Sankara Stone, as well as the crystal skull.” These will all be available Friday June 24 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, and on shopdisney.com.

Plus, this is just the beginning of the Indy-themed collectibles. Later this year, Disney will be offering the Staff of Ra headpiece as well as the Indiana Jones voodoo doll used in Temple of Doom. So, so cool. Here are some photos.

Staff of Ra headpiece (Image: Disney Parks)

Indy voodoo doll. (Image: Disney Parks)

Prop replicas like these have been available for years but this has to be the easiest way to acquire them ever. The only problem is, where do you stop?

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.