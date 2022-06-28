The Strangest Stranger Things Things You Can Buy

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is almost upon us, and with that comes an onslaught of creative brand tie-ins and merch to celebrate. Since the release of Vol. 1 a number of brands have incorporated the Netflix series onto an assortment of goods, including ‘80s-style toys and character-inspired fashions, which make sense, to weirder selections like kitchen sponges and frozen in-universe foods.

Check out the most interesting and bizarre things you can find in retailers like Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, PetSmart, and more!

Let There Be Light

Energizer really debuted a retro flashlight to hunt Demogorgons with.

Be Kind Rewind

Screenshot: Hot Topic

Definitely not as cute or iconic as the Scoops Ahoy costumes from season three, but if you want to channel video store Steve, there’s a lazy costume at Hot Topic for ya!

Blast From the Past Pizza

Screenshot: Walmart

This one is wild: frozen pizzas from the show’s in-universe Surfer Boy Pizza . This is also the hardest item to find.

More Pizza Placement

OK, so a not-time-period-accurate promotion for an app where you can order a pizza with your mind, which is a stretch.

Vecna’s Got You Vegans

Screenshot: Walmart

Not sure if this is show-accurate, but hey, there’s meatless option!

Stranger Sponges

Screenshot: Box Lunch

Clearly used to clean the Upside Down gunk.

Wash the Dishes Or the Demogorgon Will Get You

Screenshot: Hot Topic

We’ll take our chances while we binge all of Vol. 2.

Hopper Should Have Sent These to Joyce

Screenshot: Walmart

Because Russian dolls, right?

Look at the Lights

Screenshot: Target

Before Vol. 1 dropped this seemed like it was just a 1980s toy cash grab but now we know it’s a cash grab with a purpose.

Laboratory Home Decor

Screenshot: My Kitsch

If you want the cute patterns from the experiment playroom scenes check out this line from Kitsch.

Surf’s Up?

Quicksilver really shot an entire short surf film that’s in the universe of the series to showcase its release of fashion we saw the Hawkins kids wear. It’s a very well done line that did have Max’s sweater but has since sold out.

Maximum Nostalgia Effort From the Gap

Screenshot: The Gap

I don’t know whether to be mad at how minimal this is or think it’s pure genius for having the audacity to do a line in this style.

Thankfully Not Upside Down

Screenshot: MeUndies

Best believe these are buttery soft though and available on an array of undergarment styles over at MeUndies.

All Hail the DnD King!

Photo: Mike Desert/io9

Find this epic metal Eddie Munson vest only at the “Stranger Things Experience” pop up.

Pure Chaos

Screenshot: Walmart

Staring at this shirt like Joyce stares at anything that confounds her.

For The (Demo) Dog in Your Life

Screenshot: Box Lunch

Cute Hawkins High dog jersey, but we also need a pup-sized Eddie vest, stat!

Dog Backpack

Screenshot: Petsmart

This dog really said “How do you do fellow kids?” with its Hawkins High harness backpack.

Not A Waffle Treat

Screenshot: Petsmart

A dog would probably rather have a real one but tell us why there’s a dog toy waffle yet no Eggo tie-in?

Argyle Play “Running Up That Hill” By Kate Bush

Screenshot: Target

Blast some sweet tunes out of a mini Argyle bluetooth speaker. Should be Max though.

A Nightmare Fusion

Screenshot: Netflix

This Elegorgon collectible from the Netflix x iam8bit collab mashing up the show’s hero and one of its villains is bizarre but neat.

Going Back to School

Screenshot: Netflix

Is it clever to just flip your logo upside down? Jansport takes us back to its days of being the backpack standard and we love the Eleven dress pattern colours on this, so we’ll let the brand get away with it.

Perfectly Normal Saturday Morning Breakfast

Screenshot: Netflix

This Netflix x Cheerios tie-in (also available in Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch) cost nearly $30 but still sold out.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.