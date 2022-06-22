The Best Reveals From LEGO Con 2022

This past weekend LEGO held its second annual LEGO Con: an online virtual event where the company revealed a collection of new sets for 2022 that would have otherwise been announced at events like Toy Fair New York which have been cancelled once again due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event isn’t a comprehensive look at all the sets LEGO has planned for 2022 — in recent years the company has taken an approach where they’re slowly revealed week by week — but this year’s LEGO Con still included sets for fans of Star Wars, Doctor Strange, and, for the first time ever, Avatar, as well as some upgrades to classic sets from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

LEGO Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum

One of the biggest reveals at LEGO Con 2022 — quite literally — was the 2,708-piece Sanctum Sanctorum, which has made appearances in the Doctor Strange films as well as Avengers: Infinity War. As one of the more iconic locales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this set isn’t quite as monstrous as last year’s Daily Bugle from Spider-Man, but the Sanctum Sanctorum still has three entire floors packed with play features, mystical relics, and nods to the various films in which it’s appeared.

Includes Nine Minifigs and a Customisable Layout

For those just in it for the minifigures, the Sanctum Sanctorum includes nine in total: Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange, and the Scarlet Witch. But the Sanctum itself looks like a fantastic build too, with various elements that can be reconfigured and moved around to recreate different scenes from the films and even the What If? animated series on Disney+.

Available Starting on August 1, 2022

The LEGO Marvel Sanctum Santorum will be officially available through LEGO.com and the company’s stores starting on August 1 for $A379, but pre-orders aren’t available at this time.

LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker

Back when the Star Wars prequels were making their way through theatres, LEGO released a few versions of the AT-TE walker which, presumably, was a predecessor to the formidable AT-ATs from the original trilogy. It also appeared in Star Wars: Rebels, but this version hearkens back to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and at 1,082 pieces, is the largest and most detailed version to date.

More LEGO Models Need Hidden Carrying Handles

In addition to eight LEGO minifigures, including Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, three 212th Clone Troopers, plus three Battle Droids, the AT-TE comes with a feature we’d love to see included on other elaborate LEGO vehicles that aren’t the easiest to pick up and move: a hidden extendable handle that pops out of the top and makes it easy to reposition the AT-TE or return it to your display shelf after play.

Available August 1, 2022

The LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker will be officially available through LEGO.com and the company’s stores starting August 1 for $A229.99, but pre-orders aren’t available at this time.

LEGO Star Wars The Justifier

The fan-favourite bounty hunter Cad Bane left Star Wars fans wanting more after his appearance in the animated series, The Bad Batch, and its upcoming second season promises to deliver just that, including more backstory on Bane and Boba Fett’s rivalry, and more of Bane’s ship: the Justifier, which is finally entering the LEGO universe in this new 1,022-piece set.

Folding Landing Gear, Engines, Plus Cad Bane and Fennec Shand

The LEGO version of the Justifier recreates the ship’s folding rear engine which raises for flight and lowers for landings, and inside you’ll find a cockpit for Bane, and a laser-protected jail cell for Omega. The set also includes four minifigures: Cad Bane with a pair of blasters, Omega in handcuffs, Fennec Shand, the Bad Batch’s Hunter, and Bane’s droid sidekick, Todo 360.

Available August 1

The LEGO Star Wars Justifier will be officially available through LEGO.com and the company’s stores starting August 1 for $A259, but pre-orders aren’t available just yet.

LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls

Although the movie made somewhere in the neighbourhood of 80 gazillion dollars when it hit theatres back in 2009, it’s only after the reveal that Avatar sequels are en route that we’re finally getting LEGO sets based on the James Cameron franchise. The first set is the 1,212-piece Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls, which just might be the most colourful Lego set we’ve seen to date. Now if we could only remember what actually happened in that movie.

It Includes the Tallest LEGO Minifigures to Date

The set includes four minifigures based on the movie’s characters: Neytiri, Mo’at, Tsu’Tey, and Jake Sully in his Na’vi body, each featuring longer legs than a standard minifig. It also includes a six-legged Direhorse figure, and a larger buildable Toruk that Sully can ride.

Available Starting on October 1, 2022

Although the Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls doesn’t ship until October 1, it is one of the few sets LEGO revealed this weekend that’s actually available for pre-order right now through LEGO’s website for $A249.

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs Series 5

LEGO has sometimes struggled to gain a foothold with its interactive and app-connected sets like Vidiyo, but Lego Super Mario is still going strong, and is now expanding with a fifth series of add-on characters to collect. Pulled from the various Super Mario games over the years the new additions include Nabbit, a Purple Toad, a Hammer Bro, Waddlewing, Toady, Baby Yoshi, Red Yoshi, and a Blue Shy Guy.

Available August 1

Like LEGO’s collectible minifigures, the Lego Super Mario character packs will unfortunately continue to be sold as blind box kits starting August 1 for around $10 each, making it impossible to “feel” your way to the character you’re missing. Boo.

LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 23

In 2010, LEGO finally realised that many collectors would often buy a specific set just for the unique minifigures it included, and so launched a collectible line of minifigs all by themselves featuring unique costumes and accessories not found in any other sets. At LEGO Con 2022, the company revealed the 23rd series of these collectible minifigures (it will actually be the 40th if you count all the themed collections like The Simpsons and The Muppets too), which includes 12 new characters: Nutcracker, Sugar Fairy, Green Dragon Costume, Snowman, Reindeer Costume, Holiday Elf, Turkey Costume, Cardboard Robot, Popcorn Costume, Wolf Costume, Ferry Captain, and Knight of the Yellow Castle.

Available September 1

The LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 23 won’t start popping up in stores until September 1, and like all of the collections before, the figures will only be available in blind bags. Minifigures like the cardboard robot and the Ferry Captain should be especially easy to find by feeling their bags.

