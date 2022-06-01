Telstra Day Includes…A Vacuum Cleaner?

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kind of just depends what they feel like discounting. This time, Telstra is in a strange mood, because for Telstra Day this month is, as the headline suggests, you’ll score a vacuum cleaner.

As you can see from the telco’s TikTok vid below, we had an inkling it was coming.

Phones don’t turn into vacuum cleaners, don’t be so silly, Telstra.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Here’s what they’ve got for June 2

Telstra Day June deals:

These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on Thursday June 2, 2022.

Samsung

If you buy any Samsung Galaxy S22 series device (from the entry-level S22 right up to the S22 Ultra), you’ll score a bonus Samsung Jet 70 Complete Vacuum (valued at $699 RRP) with your purchase. Vacuum gift with purchase offer is subject to stock availability in stores and online. To qualify, you must purchase any Samsung Galaxy S22 Series by 2 June 2022.

Here’s Telstra’s Galaxy plans:

Telstra Galaxy S22 plans

Telstra Galaxy S22+ plans

Telstra Galaxy S22 Ultra plans

Telstra Day also has the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A33 5G discounted by $100.

Galaxy A53 5G is one of Samsung’s best-selling series due to its bang-for-buck style bundling. And though it isn’t as flashy as the company’s flagships, it does offer some premium-grade specs, like a gorgeous display and a quad-camera system. The 128GB Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will cost $599 for Telstra Day, instead of $699.

While the Galaxy A33 5G is the mid-range device of the A Series lineup this year. The specs of this phone are pretty standard for the price. The 128GB Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will cost $499 for Telstra Day, instead of $599

Google

Telstra is also offering a $300 saving on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The 126GB Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $999 (RRP $1,299).

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first mobile device that’s mmWave capable. Back when these phones were released, Telstra clocked 3.6Gbps using a Pixel 6 Pro testing its own 5G mmWave, so it’s capable of blistering speeds. While both Pixels support 5G, the insane speeds are only achievable on the 6 Pro.

In our review of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we basically said the phones are so good, you’d be silly to buy another smartphone. Even Telstra reckons they’re great.

Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on June 1, 2022.