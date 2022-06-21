Sydney Will Host Its First LEGO Con in July

LEGO Con, an IRL LEGO convention, is coming to Sydney in July.

The show will be held on the weekend of July 9-10 at the Sydney Showground and will be (get this) free to attend.

Yes. LEGO Con is free, though you will need to reserve tickets as capacity is limited. Why is it free? Likely because the organisers expect me to buy armfuls of expensive kits from every vendor in sight. They’re right, of course, and I deeply resent being called out like this.

If you’re heading along, LEGO Con will be packed with life-sized builds. If you missed the full-size LEGO McLaren Formula One car at the Australian Grand Prix this year, don’t worry, it’s back for one last showing before it heads overseas to its next Grand Prix. The LEGO Masters Australia team, including Ryan “Brickman” McNaught and 2022 champions Joss and Henry, will be on hand for live demos, Q&As, and interactive build challenges. Kids present on the day will be able to help Brickman construct a giant, 3-metre high megabuild.

The ‘Build the Change’ challenge will encourage kids to create their vision of a more sustainable future using LEGO bricks. This challenge will be all about helping kids build their awareness of issues like climate change, and how they can learn more about it. The best builds and ideas will go on display for other attendees to check out and pull inspiration from.

LEGO Con is also planning a section of the show dedicated to classic and rare kits to celebrate its 90th anniversary. If you want to see some real treasures and rarities, including gear from the Duplo and Technic ranges, make sure you check it out.

Parents with kids that will benefit from a sensory-friendly version of the show should aim for sessions between 11 am and 1 pm on both days. During these hours, LEGO Con will dim the lights and bring the volume on the big screen experience down to let kids play in a quieter, less sonically intense environment.

Once again, you can reserve tickets right over here. Be quick, we reckon they’ll go fast.