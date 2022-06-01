Check Out These 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming to Stan in June

There are a handful of good TV shows and movies debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to genres Stan streams, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through June.

Joker

Kicking things off is the 2019 psychological thriller Joker. If Joker wasn’t called “Joker,” you’d never know it was a DC movie. Joker doesn’t really need much of an explainer for you Gizmodians, but just a refresher that it’s the one where Joaquin Phoenix is the Joker, and it kind of provides a possible origin story for the character. Set in 1981, it follows Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian whose descent into insanity and nihilism inspires a violent counter-cultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying and destroyed Gotham City. It’s streaming this month in Australia on Stan from June 4.

The Midwich Cuckoos

Next on Gizmodo Australia’s list for what we reckon is worth streaming on Stan this month is The Midwich Cuckoos. Adapted from the novel of the same name, The Midwich Cuckoos takes us to Midwich, a small English commuter town, when it is hit by mysterious phenomena: in one part of it, everyone passes out and, after it stops, every woman there is suddenly pregnant. DCI Paul Haynes (Max Beesley) investigates and Dr Susannah Zellaby (Keeley Hawes) helps the affected, but soon, these new children may present a far bigger threat to the town. Catch season one on Stan from June 2.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, like Joker, needs no explanation. But just in case, it’s about a young boy who wins a tour through the most magnificent chocolate factory in the world, led by the world’s most unusual candy maker. It will start streaming on Stan in Australia this month, June 5.

The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space

Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt tell the story behind The Mighty Boosh in their own words. They visit locations key to their past, including the comedy club where they first performed and the studio where the radio show was recorded. It’s a little bit of streaming fun this month on Stan. Catch The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space from June 14 (and the rest of The Mighty Boosh is also streaming on Stan, just an FYI).

The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project (formerly known as The Heaven Project) is a 2008 drama/thriller directed and written by John Patrick Glenn. It stars Paul Walker as Ben, a former criminal who gets a second chance at life and mysteriously wakes up working at a psychiatric hospital. It starts streaming in Australia later this month, June 16, on Stan.

Last month, we recommended sci-fi/horror TV series From, Stephen King’s Pet Sematary and Pet Sematary II, The Stepford Wives, Searching for Superhuman, a profile of the scientific discoveries that have revolutionised society’s understanding of what it means to be human and a little bit of Robot Chicken.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for July.