Scare Yourself Silly With This Month’s 5 Picks From Shudder

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Shudder this month.

Under the Skin

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s recommendations for what’s streaming this month on Shudder is Under the Skin. An alien of unknown origin arrives on Earth in search of human prey. Taking the form of the perfect female specimen (Scarlett Johansson), she prowls the streets looking for men to lure into her otherworldly lair. Her victims are seduced, stripped of their skin and never heard from again. But as time passes, she grows too comfortable in her borrowed skin, placing her very survival at risk.

You can stream Under the Skin from June 8.

The Woman in Black

Based on the classic ghost story, The Woman in Black tells the tale of Arthur Kipps (Daniel Radcliffe), a lawyer who is forced to leave his young son and travel to a remote village to attend to the affairs of the recently deceased owner of Eel Marsh House. Working alone in the old mansion, Kipps begins to uncover the town’s tragic and tortured secrets and his fears escalate when he discovers that local children have been disappearing under mysterious circumstances. When those closest to him become threatened by the vengeful woman in black, Kipps must find a way to break the cycle of terror.

We’re yet to see this one, so watch it alongside us this month, when The Woman in Black starts streaming on Shudder in Australia on June 14.

Wolf Creek 2

In this follow up to the 2005 outback horror Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek 2, follows the deranged serial killer, Mick Taylor (John Jarratt), as his search for fresh victims in the Australian wilderness continues. When unsuspecting British tourist, Paul, inadvertently rescues Taylor’s next victim, the two become embroiled in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Wolf Creek 2 focuses more heavily on the exploits of Mick Taylor than the first flick, creating a darkly funny tale that explores the innate prejudices found in the Australian outback. It starts streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, June 21 to be exact.

Queen of the Damned

After a decades-long slumber, the vampire Lestat becomes a rock star whose music awakens the queen of all vampires, Akasha, who embarks on a mission to make Lestat her king. But a young London woman with a gift for the occult falls in love with Lestat and wields a far greater power than the vampires expect. Queen of the Damned is a cult-classic and it’s definitely one Gizmodo Australia will be re-watching when it starts streaming on Shudder this month. June 28 is when you can catch it.

Offseason

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalised, in Offseason, Marie (Jocelin Donahuequickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realises that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive.

It’s a Shudder original and Australians can start streaming it this month – from June 10.

Last month, we recommended the 2016 Blair Witch movie, American zombie comedy film Life After Beth, seasons one through three of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, horror flick The Twin and The Found Footage Phenomenon.

