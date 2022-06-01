Ms Marvel and 4 Other Things You Should Watch This Month on Disney+

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of content hitting the streaming service this month.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in June to Disney+.

Here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Disney’s streaming service.

Elektra

For our first Disney+ streaming recommendation this month, Gizmodo Australia is taking you back to 2005 when Elektra the warrior survives a near-death experience, becomes an assassin-for-hire and tries to protect her two latest targets, a single father and his young daughter, from a group of supernatural assassins. You all know this one. Catch Elektra on Disney+ from tomorrow, June 3.

Runaway Jury

Next up on our list is Runaway Jury, the 2003 flick based on a book by of the same name by John Grisham. Why is it on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what to stream on Disney+ this month? Because it’s a classic. And it’s a great example of Disney expanding its catalogue beyond its own originals. If you’re unfamiliar, Runaway Jury is about a juror on the inside and a woman on the outside who manipulate a court trial involving a major gun manufacturer. It starts streaming on June 10.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel, the Disney+ original, is about Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) getting powers a bit similar to Captain Marvel. Energy projection makes up the biggest power of her arsenal, however, she accentuates this mostly through enlarged body parts, like giant fists or longer legs. It looks really cool, with her powers seemingly being given to her through a bracelet. Here’s everything we know so far about Ms Marvel, which starts streaming on Disney+ in Australia from June 8.

A Fan’s Guide to Ms Marvel

Ahead of the release of Ms Marvel, Disney gave us a special documentary A Fan’s Guide to Ms Marvel. It gives us an exclusive look behind the series, from its comic book origins to its development and production. Worth a watch if you loved the first ep of Ms. Marvel and need more. It’s already streaming on Disney+ in Australia, arriving yesterday, June 1.

Disney Amphibia

The last show we reckon you should be streaming this month on Disney+ is Disney Amphibia. The show tells the coming-of-age story of Anne Boonchuy, a self-centred 13-year-old, who is magically transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people and dangerous creatures. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig Plantar, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life. You can stream season three from June 22.

Last month, we recommended the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Strain, Sex Pistols biopic Pistol, season one of OK Computer and needing no explanation, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for July. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.