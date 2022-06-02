Binge on These 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming to Binge This Month

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list of recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

Westworld

Remember when Westworld season three ended and most fans of the series (including us here at Gizmodo Australia) kind of shrugged a big “huh” and moved on to the rest of the hellscape that was 2020? The series hopes to make up for underwhelming you with its fourth season — arriving this month on Binge in Australia, June 27 to be exact.

That trailer doesn’t give us much in the way of plot. But it does give us a crash course in who’ll be returning for more. We can’t wait.

Roswell, New Mexico

The next recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Binge this month is season four of Roswell, New Mexico. After returning to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him.

Season four is the final season, so get your last Roswell fix from June 7 when it starts streaming on Binge in Australia.

Hellboy

Hellboy is a 2019 superhero film based on the comic books of the same name published by Dark Horse Comics. If you’re somehow unfamiliar, it’s a reboot of the Hellboy film series, and the third live-action film in the franchise. Hellboy struggles with his own existential crisis while preventing a resurrected sorceress from conquering the world.

Look, we all know it’s not the best superhero movie on offer, but we’ll take it. Hellboy is streaming on Binge in Australia this month. Catch it from June 11.

Last Night In Soho

An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night In Soho is truly magical. The film is dark, disturbing and dense. It’s not a film for someone looking to switch their brain off and it certainly isn’t one for someone who hates a jump scare, or even blood, for that matter.

It’s got a 76 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it gets a 10/10 from me. You can stream it on Binge in Australia from June 23.

Murdered At First Sight

As per IMDb, Murdered At First Sight is a British true crime documentary series telling the first-hand stories of some of the most complex and hard-to-solve murder cases: stranger murders. Season one of Murdered At First Sight is streaming on Binge from June 29, with new episodes dropping weekly.

No trailer for this one, so here’s a pic:

Last month, we recommended Fear The Walking Dead, Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary, British horror comedy limited series The Baby, seasons one and two of Krypto the Superdog and 2013 science fiction thriller Gravity. .

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for July. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.