5 Prime TV Shows and Movies to Stream From Amazon This Month

As we head into June, realising we’re already five months done with 2022, we’ve got a tiny bit of good news – there’s a handful of decent TV shows and movies streaming in Australia this month on Amazon Prime Video you can watch.

OK, that’s not really fixing anything, but how good is settling in for a night of binging?

The tech giant’s streaming service does have a few goodies in store for June, but here are five things we’ll definitely be watching this month on Amazon Prime Video, if you’re after some recommendations.

Catch Me If You Can

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s list for what we think you should be streaming this month on Amazon Prime is Catch Me If You Can. One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best, Catch Me If You Can follows Frank, a skilled forger who has passed as a doctor, lawyer and pilot. FBI agent Carl becomes obsessed with tracking down the con man, who only revels in the pursuit. It’s brilliant.

You can watchCatch Me If You Can on Amazon Prime already, it premiered on the streaming service June 1.

The Boys

Not all superheroes are good guys and you’ll know that if you’ve watched The Boys. If you’re yet to get started on this superhero meets celebrity meets social commentary meets simply freaking cool show, I urge you to start at season 1, episode 1. Basically, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. These superheroes just happen to be celebrities with the usual corruption that follows the rich and powerful around. It’s a graphic, raunchy drama about the corporatisation of superheroes. Season three of The Boys is yours for the streaming this month on Amazon Prime in Australia – June 3 to be exact.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Per IMDb, best friends Audrey and Morgan unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of them discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

It stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon and starts streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia this month, June 7.

The Place Beyond The Pines

Already streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia is The Place Beyond The Pines. It’s about a motorcycle stunt rider who turns to robbing banks as a way to provide for his lover and their newborn child. It’s a decision that puts him on a collision course with an ambitious rookie cop navigating a department ruled by a corrupt detective. It premiered on Amazon Prime earlier this month.

LEGO Jurassic World

The last recommendation of what’s streaming this month on Amazon Prime is really five things – and they’re all LEGO Jurassic World. You can catch season one of LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla, parts one and two of LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and LEGO Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special (both one and two) from June 1. Extra bonus item is seasons one and two of LEGO Ninjago.

