Star Wars Throws a Scarif Beach Party in a New Lego Special

Given everything Rey, Finn, Rose, and Poe went through in the sequel trilogy, I’d say they were overdue for a break. Thankfully, the quartet will get their chance to kick back and relax in Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation, the newest Lego special coming to Disney+, which will come with an all-new “Weird” Al Yankovic song titled “Scarif Beach Party.” I mean, with that knowledge, do you even need to watch the special’s first trailer?

Well, you may want to, since the song is fantastic even in the extremely truncated version played in the trailer:

The official synopsis: “Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.”

This is true, because vacations are also about relaxing. But it sounds like the special is going to try to say something like “vacations are about hanging out with your friends,” which I would put firmly under the category of “having fun.” In full disclosure, this trailer isn’t doing nearly as much for me as last year’s Lego Star Wars Halloween Special, except for the Emperor’s hilariously over-the-top excitement at the possibility of becoming “ruler of the beach.” But it could be 30 minutes of static as long as I got to hear a new “Weird” Al Yankovic Star Wars song at some point during it.

Yankovic’s character, by the way, is named Vic Vankoh, which is a fine Star Wars name but significantly inferior to Yan Kovic, in my humble opinion. Also, of course they’re travelling on the Halcyon. God forbid Disney miss a chance to entice kids to ask their parents to pay $US6000 ($8,329) to LARP at the Galaxy’s Edge park.

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation premieres August 5 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.