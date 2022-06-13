Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Adds One of Spidey’s Goofiest Foes

The Spot is one of the Marvel universe’s silliest, least intimidating villains. His power is to be able to create holes — Looney Tunes-style — on himself and whatever surfaces he deems fit, which can make him annoying for heroes to fight, but hardly impossible. Suffice it to say, there’s no reason anyone should ever get excited for the Spot to join any Marvel movie… with the sole exception of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In related news, the Spot will be appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The reveal comes from the Annecy Festival, where Sony Animation showed two clips from the film, which were revealed (and we reported on, if you want to get the full scoop) back at Cinema Con. However, Sony slightly extended one clip to reveal that when Miles’ Spidey-Sense goes off and he ducks out of his parent-teacher conference, he’s off to take on the Spot — a Spot that looks far more intimidating than the comic book version ever did:

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet, as debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He is voiced by Jason Schwartzman. 🕳 See him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, in theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/9V1fzvlR6A — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

Alas, there wasn’t much other new Spider-Verse news announced other than Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) will be voicing Spider-Gwen’s dad, police captain George Stacy, while the Spot will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch). The school counselor is played by Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch.

If the Spot doesn’t do anything for you, don’t worry — there are still about 230 more characters in the movie that have yet to be revealed, so there’s a very good chance your favourite will be included. And since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn’t due until next year, there’ll be plenty of time for them to get their due.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.