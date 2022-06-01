Sheryl Sandberg Quits Facebook

Meta’s longtime business chief, Sheryl Sandberg, is leaving the company.

“It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life. I am not entirely sure what the future will bring – I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work,” she said.

Sandberg announced her departure after 14 years in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

“The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days,” Sandberg wrote. “To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe.”

She thanked Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.