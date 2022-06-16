Recalled ‘Egg Chair’ Broke Ribs, Collapsed a Lung

A hanging egg chair sold at Marshalls0 T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and HomeSense has been recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission after 19 reports of injuries from people falling.

Attention Marshalls0 T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and/or HomeSense shoppers: You may have purchased a defective chair. The chair, which is referred to as a “nest swing egg chair” by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has been recalled as the commission received 27 reports of the chairs tipping over, with 19 of those reports resulting in injury ranging from cuts and scrapes to broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The egg chair features a circular metal base connected to a metal rod, which the oval-shaped wicker chair hangs from by a hook and chain. Nine different styles of the chair have been sold across TJX stores under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls0 T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or HomeSense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card,” the recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission reads. TJX did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The commission says that the chair was sold 30,600 times between December 2018 from April 2022, for a price between $US300 ($416) to $US350 ($486). Those who bought it are entitled to a full refund, meaning that TJX could be refunding a total of $US9.1 ($13) million to $US10.7 ($15) million. That of course assumes that everyone who purchased an egg chair does in fact return it, which will almost certainly not happen.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time an egg-shaped hanging chair has been recalled. Shocking, I know. In 2015, Big Lots was forced to recall a similar chair with only 5 reports of injury, while Pier 1 Imports made the same move in 2016 with one of their hanging chairs after a total of 27 reports of injury. It seems that the swinging chairs are out for blood.