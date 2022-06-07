This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including up to 20% off eBay’s EOFY Sale

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
Now that we’re well into June and tax time is drawing closer, eBay’s kicked off its EOFY Sale, offering up to 22% off sitewide if you’re a Plus member (but 20% off if you’re a non-member).
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Best laptop deals
Need a new laptop that can get any everyday job done? The Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop is the perfect choice for those who don’t need to use their laptops for heavy video editing or gaming.
It features an expansive keyboard with 6.3% larger keycaps and a touchpad that was designed to let you flick back and forth between tabs with ease. It even sports an elevated lift hinge that’s ergonomically better for text neck and carpal tunnel syndrome.
- Alienware X17 R1 Gaming Laptop — now $4,936, down from $5,698.99
- Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop — now $2,248.87, down from $2,498.75
- Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop — now $1,079.10, down from $1,499
- Inspiron 16 5620 Laptop — now $1,461.60, down from $2,289.99
Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:
- Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,136.27 (down from $2,899)
Best monitor deals
One of the best second screens you can buy for your WFH set-up, this Dell 32-inch curved monitor sports a 4k ultra-HD resolution that pairs crystal-clear clarity with fine detail. It’s an ideal monitor for streaming movies and can even support the speediest of gaming refresh rates thanks to its AMD TearFree technology.
Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $268.87, down from $598.99
- Dell 34 Curved Monitor — now $595.12, down from $999
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD S3221QS Monitor — now $561.37, down from $829
- Dell 27 Inch Gaming Monitor – now $505.12, down from $799
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
You can use the code PLUS12E to save an extra 12%:
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $87.12, down from $189
Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Green Switch — now $143.99, down from $239.99
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $152.99, down from $269.99
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard — now $170.99, down from $359.99
Best mouse deals
If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll know that the right mouse can give you a great advantage whilst gaming. With this Razer Orochi gaming mouse’s lightweight design, you’ll become adept at sliding across your desk with speed and precision while making split-second strategic decisions.
Its dual wireless connectivity will allow you to quickly launch straight into a new sesh with friends, while you won’t have to remember any pesky hotkeys on the fly anymore, thanks to its handy six programmable buttons.
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $27.50, down from $69
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White Edition) — now $59, down from $114
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $59, down from $129
Best headset deals
In need of a new wireless gaming headset? If longevity is your preference, you’ll be glad to hear the Razer Nari headset has a battery life that can last up to 16 hours. Of course, this gaming set also sports immersive, THX spatial audio and a super comfortable, cushiony fit. Just keep in mind it’s only compatible with PC or PlayStation consoles.
- Razer Opus X Active Noise-Cancelling Headset (Pink) — now $89, down from $169.95
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65, down from $139
- MSI Immerse GH30 V2 Wired Gaming Headphones — now $44, down from $75
Score an extra 12% off using the code PLUS12E:
- Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — now $89.75, down from $169
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $89, down from $319
Other PC accessory deals
Hard disk drives are the best way to store a wealth of movies, video footage, music and games on your PC. While they don’t enjoy a transfer speed as fast as an SSD, HDDs are a cheaper alternative that can offer more storage for a better price. Seagate, in particular, is one of the best brands when it comes to HDD storage since it has a reputation for being reliable and affordable.
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $38.80, down from $49
You can use the code PL10FY to save an extra 10% on the following products:
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,698.87 (down from $3,998.99)
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal SATA Hard Disk Drive — now $197, down from $449
- Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD — now $232.20, down from $399
- Google Nest WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) – now $359.09 (down from $549.99)