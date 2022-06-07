This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including up to 20% off eBay’s EOFY Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

Now that we’re well into June and tax time is drawing closer, eBay’s kicked off its EOFY Sale, offering up to 22% off sitewide if you’re a Plus member (but 20% off if you’re a non-member).

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop deals

Need a new laptop that can get any everyday job done? The Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop is the perfect choice for those who don’t need to use their laptops for heavy video editing or gaming.

It features an expansive keyboard with 6.3% larger keycaps and a touchpad that was designed to let you flick back and forth between tabs with ease. It even sports an elevated lift hinge that’s ergonomically better for text neck and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:

Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,136.27 (down from $2,899)

Best monitor deals

One of the best second screens you can buy for your WFH set-up, this Dell 32-inch curved monitor sports a 4k ultra-HD resolution that pairs crystal-clear clarity with fine detail. It’s an ideal monitor for streaming movies and can even support the speediest of gaming refresh rates thanks to its AMD TearFree technology.

Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

You can use the code PLUS12E to save an extra 12%:

Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $87.12, down from $189

Use the code PL10FY for 10% off:

Best mouse deals

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll know that the right mouse can give you a great advantage whilst gaming. With this Razer Orochi gaming mouse’s lightweight design, you’ll become adept at sliding across your desk with speed and precision while making split-second strategic decisions.

Its dual wireless connectivity will allow you to quickly launch straight into a new sesh with friends, while you won’t have to remember any pesky hotkeys on the fly anymore, thanks to its handy six programmable buttons.

Best headset deals

In need of a new wireless gaming headset? If longevity is your preference, you’ll be glad to hear the Razer Nari headset has a battery life that can last up to 16 hours. Of course, this gaming set also sports immersive, THX spatial audio and a super comfortable, cushiony fit. Just keep in mind it’s only compatible with PC or PlayStation consoles.

Score an extra 12% off using the code PLUS12E:

Other PC accessory deals

Hard disk drives are the best way to store a wealth of movies, video footage, music and games on your PC. While they don’t enjoy a transfer speed as fast as an SSD, HDDs are a cheaper alternative that can offer more storage for a better price. Seagate, in particular, is one of the best brands when it comes to HDD storage since it has a reputation for being reliable and affordable.

TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $38.80, down from $49

You can use the code PL10FY to save an extra 10% on the following products: