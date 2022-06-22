Have a Phone That Uses the Optus Network? Your Provider Could Soon Introduce eSIMs

Optus is broadening eSIM technology to network MVNOs, meaning plan providers that use the Optus network could soon offer SIM-less service.

eSIMs have long been exclusive to the big three: Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. It’s a technology that lets you access your phone plan provider’s network without having one of those small SIM cards inserted into your phone. Instead, the phone is able to receive and transmit signals without the SIM card at all.

It’s a pretty great tech that has been a long time coming: eSIMs could lead to the end of SIM cards entirely, cutting down on SIM card printing and production. It also makes being able to switch from one provider to another hypothetically easier, without having to wait for a card to arrive in the mail or head to a physical shop.

This announcement from Optus is very welcome, opening eSIM use up to MVNOs. These are companies that sell plans on the Optus 4G and 5G networks, such as Aussie Broadband, Moose Mobile and Amaysim (to name a few).

“We are launching eSIMs because our MVNO partners want to offer their customers a more simple, sustainable and convenient way to join Optus’ strong, nationwide network. Now, customers of our wholesale partners will have a simple new way of connecting without needing to acquire a physical SIM card,” Said Ben White, Optus’ managing director of wholesale, satellite and strategy.

“eSIMs allow customers the option to have two numbers on one device, potentially eliminating the need to carry around both a work phone and a personal phone. It also provides more Australians with new ways to make more sustainable, environmentally friendly changes to their everyday lives.”

To get eSIM functionality through your phone plan provider, you’ll need to wait for the MVNO to activate it. You’ll likely receive a notification about this when your provider offers eSIM functionality, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

If you’d like to activate eSIM functionality through your MVNO, you’ll likely need to follow similar steps we’ve outlined here.

You can read Optus’ media release on MVNO eSIM’s here.