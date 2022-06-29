One of 2022’s Best Action Scenes Gets Even Better In This Everything Everywhere All at Once Deleted Scene

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once is already one of, if not the, best sci-fi movies of 2022 in any multiverse, but how do you make it even better? Well, it turns out you realise there’s a universe where it was ever-so-slightly longer.

A24 has released a new deleted scene from the Daniels’ smash-hit maximalist feast of Michelle Yeoh excellence and headspinning alt-universe theories, taken from the film’s climactic action sequence. In the scene, Yeoh’s character, put upon laundromat owner turned multiversal warrior Evelyn Wang, is trying to save her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) from accepting complete and total oblivion by jumping into an unending void shaped like an everything bagel, because… well, just roll with it for now.

As Evelyn finds herself beset by other warriors from across the multiverse inhabiting the bodies of people around her in an attempt to stop her from reaching Joy, she finds herself tapping into her latent martial abilities and then some, not to brutalise, but provide a semblance of peace to these interdimensional wanderers just as she has gained over the course of the film.

The new extended version of the scene, glimpsed above, gives Evelyn two more warriors to therapeutically tussle with — one, from a reality where Evelyn became a kung fu master and movie superstar not unlike Yeoh herself, and the other in the body of Debbie the Dog Mum, played by Jenny Slate. An obnoxious customer at the laundromat Evelyn and her husband own, Slate’s character was previously credited as “Big Nose,” based on a derogatory description Evelyn makes of her in the movie — a credit that was updated for the film’s digital release, after concerns that it could be percieved as perpetuating Jewish stereotypes.

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once is already available digitally, but hits 4K and standard blu-ray on July 5.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.