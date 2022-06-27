Nvidia’s Budget GeForce GTX 1630 Could Arrive Soon to Take On Intel’s Arc GPU

Nvidia is rumoured to soon be releasing what will likely be the cheapest new graphics card on the market, and new evidence suggests the launch could be just days away. Chinese graphics card maker Colourful added the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 to its lineup of products, only to remove the listing shortly thereafter, Tom’s Hardware reports. But the post wasn’t taken down before internet sleuths documented the evidence as a Google Web Cache. Select the drop-down for GeForce 16XX and what do you see at the bottom? GTX 1630.

While we didn’t jump on this quick enough to grab any details, NewFeaturesTech and Nael Grewether did, posting photos of the rumoured GPU. As you can see, the Colourful component has some red trim around one of its dual fans along with “GeForce GTX” branding along one edge.

The graphic card giant Nvidia might be now very close to launching its budget graphic card after many launch date delays, but the graphics cards don’t have anything special.



Nvidia Geforce GTX 1630 launch would be set for June 28, which means just after 2 days, this entry-l… pic.twitter.com/aIUFRjXeVH — Nael Grewther (@grewther) June 26, 2022

Colourful didn’t leak any specific details about the card, but previous rumours paint a vivid image of what to expect. First off, the GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the Intel Arc A380, which should put its price in the “below $US150 ($208) range.” It is said to be replacing the ageing GTX 1050 Ti.

VideoCardz previously claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the GTX 1630 will essentially be a watered-down version of the GTX 1650, an entry-level graphics card released in 2019. It will be based on the 12nm Turing TU117 and is rumoured to have half as many cores and memory bus capacity as the GTX 1650, at 512 CUDA cores and a 64-bit memory bus driving 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM at 12Gbps.

The GTX 1630 will supposedly gain an advantage in faster GPU boost clock speeds, reaching up to 1800 MHz compared to the GTX 1650’s 1665 MHz. It does so despite requiring the same 75W of power.

We had previously marked our calendars for a May 31 release, but that day came and went without any signs of the GTX 1630. We’re still expecting the GPU to arrive in the coming days, and we look forward to seeing how it compares to integrated solutions as well as Intel’s highly anticipated Arc cards. With GPU prices continuing to decline, this budget model will need to impress to prove itself against slightly more expensive and used options.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.