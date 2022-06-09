Jordan Peele’s Nope Is a Yep From Me

Jordan Peele has the world’s attention as one of the best filmmakers in the modern era and his new film Nope looks like it will be another instant hit. The multi-talented actor/producer/director made a name for himself with his directorial debut Get Out and followed it up with the chilling horror story Us.

For a long while, we knew nothing about Peele’s mysterious third film Nope, but now we finally have some details.

What do we know about Nope?

Nope has been kept completely under wraps for a long time now with only a chilling poster of a foreboding cloud to tease Peele’s next film.

Then for the Super Bowl weekend we got the first trailer for Nope and with it came a brief synopsis:

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

That still doesn’t give much away but many are speculating that the film’s very simple and appropriate title is actually an acronym. Most guesses have it standing for ‘Not Of Planet Earth’ meaning the film may be dealing with an extraterrestrial presence.

There certainly seems to be some unexplained supernatural activity in the Nope trailer. Check it out for yourself below:

For almost three hours at CinemaCon Wednesday night, Universal Studios and Focus Features just unleashed an absolute tonne of footage.

The presentation opened with Nope. As our U.S. colleague Germaine explained, Peele arrived in Las Vegas and said he was going to show a clip that would reveal more than is out in the general public. Which he did. However, he also hoped everyone would keep it a secret. Here’s what Germaine wrote (an absolute tease if you ask us!):

Basically you have Daniel Kaluuya’s character seeing [REDACTED] followed by [REDACTED] in the [REDACTED]. He then teams up with his wife, played by Keke Palmer to [REDACTED] that he actually [REDACTED]. They team up with [REDACTED] and then a whole bunch of wild stuff happens like [REDACTED] on the windows and [REDACTED] in the sky. Then there’s a big empty [REDACTED] and they think that [REDACTED]. It then ends with the big reveal: a [REDACTED].

And here’s what he had to say:

“Nope looks sort of like what you are thinking but with a very Jordan Peele touch you aren’t. That is, if what we saw is even supposed to be taken in context. One never knows.”

We now have another trailer that gives us a bit more of a hint about this mysterious film and… yep that’s definitely some UFO action in the clouds.

Who is in the cast?

The main leads in Nope include Jordan Peele-alumni Daniel Kaluuya as well as Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA) and Michael Wincott (Westworld) are also part of the cast.

Jordan Peele is directing and writing with the film being produced through his production company Monkeypaw.

Will you be seeing Nope when it hits cinemas? It’s a hard yep from me.

Nope is set to release on August 4 in Australia. While you wait, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make updates as we learn more.