5 New Games Coming Out in June That Are Set to Thrill You

June is a pretty slow month for game releases, but there’s still a few big titles to keep on the lookout for.

Here’s five games coming out in June we reckon you should pick up. Keep in mind that we are officially in gaming news season, when we’ll learn some juicy details about upcoming games as a part of showcases this month. You can read all about that here.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Another sports game in the Mario franchise, Mario Strikers: Battle League is the third soccer-based sports game in the Mario Strikers series (after the original game on Gamecube and Mario Strikers: Charged on Wii).

It’s a sports/party game featuring a range of Mario characters, centred around soccer, sorry, football. Up to eight players can compete in a match, using special powers and moves. It’s not an overly competitive game, but you can compete online against other players.

Mario Strikers: Battle League launches on June 10. You can pick it up on Amazon for $69.

Diablo Immortal

While Diablo Immortal was first criticised as an “out of season April Fool’s joke” when it was first announced back at BlizzCon 2018, the game is finally here. It’s also on PC, which is a welcome development.

Diablo Immortal is a lightweight version of Blizzard’s Diablo series, built for phones, but also available on PC. It’s free to play, featuring dungeon-crawler action in a gothic fantasy setting, with a class-based hero system (letting you play as agile rangers, powerful mages or brutal melee heroes).

Diablo Immortal releases on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and Battle.Net today, June 2.

The Quarry

From choice-based games studio Supermassive Games (the creators of Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures series), The Quarry is a horror game where you get to choose how the story goes.

It’s kind of like watching a horror flick from the 90s, except you get to choose which was the heroes might go when they’re running or what items they pick up. It’s definitely one for the slasher lovers.

The Quarry releases on June 10, available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Pick it up on Amazon for $74.90 (old gen) or $80.90 (next gen).

Sonic Origins

That’s right, another Sonic game. Sonic Origins is a collection of Sonic games released on the SEGA Genesis and the Mega Drive, including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD, remastered for modern systems with new visuals.

If you want to experience the original Sonic games in remastered glory, this is one of the best ways to do it (otherwise, Sonic Mania is also worth checking out). The gameplay is all the same, with added unlockables, modes and animations.

Sonic Origins releases on June 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store.

Silt

The only indie game on our list, Silt is an atmospheric horror game where you plunge into the deep ocean, unravelling mysteries and solving puzzles. It’s a side-scroller in the vein of Limbo, not requiring that much thought from the player but enough to keep them engaged and on the edge of their seat.

If you’re after a spooky horror game, check out Silt.

Silt released on June 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and The Epic Games Store.

Check back next month for our picks of the new releases out in July.