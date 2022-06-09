Everything Announced At Netflix’s Geeked Week So Far

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ has returned for another year. Taking place from June 6-10, the online event celebrates all things genre on the streaming platform. Like last year, Geeked Week is stacked full of trailers, announcements and cast appearances from a range of Netflix’s popular shows.

There is a whole lot going on at Geeked Week so if you can be bothered scrolling through Netflix’s Twitter, here’s a handy list of every major thing announced so far.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: What’s been announced?

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s highly anticipated The Sandman series is finally here. Geeked Week gave us a trailer and a release date of August 5.

Wednesday Addams

The Addams Family’s gothic queen Wednesday is getting her own show on Netflix. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday herself with Tim Burton directing. Here’s a first look.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Fans of both horror and GDT have something to look forward to in Netflix’s new anthology series which received its first trailer at Geeked Week.

The Midnight Club

If you are a fan of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor or Midnight Mass then you’ll be excited to see Mike Flanagan’s next project, The Midnight Club. We got our first look at Geeked Week 2022.

The Imperfects

Netflix revealed a new show called The Imperfects which follows three 20-somethings who have been experimented on by evil scientists and turned into monster-human mutants.

Sweet Tooth

Everyone’s favourite lovable fantasy fable Sweet Tooth has wrapped season 2, which means it won’t be much longer, right?

Locke & Key

Locke & Key is soon returning for a third and final season and we got a little preview at Geeked Week.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix’s fantasy fairy series Winx is (somehow) getting a season 2 and you can check out its newest cast member in this teaser.

Warrior Nun

The words Warrior and Nun don’t often go together but in this Netflix series, they are magic. The show made enough of a splash to receive a second season and you can check it out here.

Manifest

Manifest is one of those shows that Netflix swooped in to save after another network cancelled it, and it quickly thrived on streaming. Now returning for its fourth season, we’ll see if it can maintain the hype.

All of Us Are Dead

If you liked Netflix’s Korean zombie take then you’ll be glad to know that a second season was announced at Geeked Week.

One Piece

The successful anime series One Piece is getting the live-action treatment over at Netflix and we got a first look at some of the set pieces during Geeked Week.

Resident Evil

Netflix is keen on its video game adaptations, one of which is the Resident Evil TV series. You can check out the official trailer here.

1899

1899 is a new series from the creators of Dark and it looks just as ominous.

First Kill

Netflix’s queer vampire romance follows two high schoolers who fall in love – one a vampire and one a vampire hunter. It releases on June 10 but you can see the first clip here if you’re impatient.

Shadow and Bone

It’s been a while since we’ve had news about Shadow and Bone but Netflix’s fantasy YA adaptation is moving full steam ahead on its second season and the cast appeared at Geeked Week to say things have wrapped.

The Umbrella Academy

It’s not much longer until we see our favourite dysfunctional family return and you can catch the first clip from The Umbrella Academy season 3 here.

The Sea Beast

A new film from the filmmaker behind Moana and Big Hero 6 is coming to Netflix. Check out The Sea Beast in its first trailer.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix film Spiderhead is described as Black Mirror meets Shutter Island and you can see a clip here.

The Gray Man

Prepare to thirst over Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man which you can get a little taste of in this clip.

The School For Good and Evil

The popular series of books is getting a Netflix adaptation with an absolutely stacked cast. Check out the first teaser that was released at Geeked Week.

Arcane

Arcane is getting a second season, but we didn’t hear anything about that at Geeked Week. Instead, we learned about Arcane: Bridging the Rift, a five-part YouTube series telling the tale of how the hit Netflix animation came to be. It may not be season 2, but it’s something to tide us over until then.

Ghostbusters

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, who recently brought us Ghostbusters: Afterlife, have announced a new animated Ghostbusters series which will be made with Sony Pictures Animation.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

If you enjoyed the return of He-Man and co in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix is following it up with this new series.

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Avaros

The Dragon Prince fans will be pleased to see Netflix is making more with The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Avaros.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk 2077 may not have been the smash hit that everyone was hoping for, but maybe this animated series will be. This teaser for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from Geeked Week is promising at least.

Check out Netflix Geeked on Twitter for all the announcements, or you can watch all the action for yourself over on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

We’ll keep this article updated as more from Geeked Week is announced.