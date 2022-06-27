ACMA Sets Its Sights on Gambling, Misinformation and SMS Scams With Its New Agenda

The ACMA is going planning wild, handing down a list of its priorities as we head into the new financial year. On that 2022-23 priority list is a national self-exclusion register that will allow individuals to block themselves from gambling sites and a plan to thwart SMS scams.

Here’s what the ACMA will be focusing on in 2022–23.

SMS and identity theft scams

The ACMA will this year be enforcing new rules that require telcos to use stronger ID checks for transactions targeted by scammers, including SIM swap requests. Those rules were announced back in April. The regulator said it will also be establishing and enforcing new rules to reduce SMS scams.

SMS and email unsubscribe rules

The only thing more annoying that getting one SMS from a company you don’t care about is getting two of them. Businesses are required to unsubscribe people from SMS and emails when requested, however the ACMA said 60 per cent of Australians are still contacted despite opting out.

“We’ll be concentrating on businesses that don’t action these requests, including those that unlawfully require customers to log in or provide personal details to unsubscribe,” the ACMA said.

Financial hardship

Next up, the ACMA said it will be helping individuals experiencing financial pressures (such as job loss, illness, family or domestic violence, natural disasters or, god forbid, another pandemic). Specifically, the ACMA said it will be focusing on telco customers experiencing financial hardship and making sure telcos comply with their obligations, especially those relating to the disconnection of services.

Back in May, the ACMA brought in new rules that said telcos in Australia must consider if their customers are in vulnerable circumstances and proactively tailor their service accordingly.

National gambling self-exclusion

The ACMA’s new National Self-Exclusion Register will allow Australians at risk of, or experiencing, gambling harm to opt-out of online and phone betting.

“Our focus will be on establishing the register and enforcing the new rules for online and phone gambling providers,” the ACMA said.

Misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms

During Senate Estimates in February, the ACMA explained that it doesn’t have the power to compel data on misinformation from digital platforms such as Facebook (Meta) and Twitter. The inability to properly regulate the space that needs (arguably) the most regulation is on its list this year.

“Concerns have grown about the spread of harmful disinformation and misinformation online. This type of content poses risks to the health and safety of individuals, and society as a whole, especially in the context of COVID-19, elections and geopolitical conflicts,” the ACMA said.

“We will continue to review digital platforms’ data and performance measures under the industry code and advise government on their effectiveness.”

Dodgy devices

The ACMA said it is seeing a rise in complaints about non-compliant radiocommunications devices advertised or bought online. It has therefore added these dodgy devices to its 2022-23 priority list. It said it will be focusing on supplier compliance with equipment rules and educating Australians about the risks of buying these devices online.

Last month, we wrote about the grey area that exists when you buy something dodgy from an online marketplace, so check that out while you’re here.