James Gunn Confirms a Suicide Squad Favourite For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Warner Bros. wants Todd Phillips back in the DC Universe. Go hands-on with a new preview of Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series. The CW’s Diggle-focused DC spinoff might still be happening. Plus, catch up with what’s been going on with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more behind-the-scenes goofs from Rob Zombie’s Munsters. To me, my spoilers!

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn confirmed Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in a “small” but undisclosed role.

I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcue — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

Gunn also denied fan rumours Melchior is playing Moondragon after photos of the actress in a bald cap surfaced online earlier this year.

I never said she wasn’t part of the cast. I said she wasn’t Moondragon. That is still true. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

Madame Web

According to Deadline, Isabela Merced (the upcoming Father of the Bride remake) has joined the cast of Madame Web in another undisclosed role.

The Exorcist

In conversation with Daily Blast Live, Ellen Burstyn revealed she’s already filmed her scenes for the upcoming Exorcist legacy sequel.

I’ve already shot the new version… nothing weird happened [on set]. There was a lot of weirdness on the first one.

@bradmiska I just find out that The Exorcist reboot is already in post production, they filmed it in secret? There’s an interview with Ellen Burstyn back in February where she said that the movie was already shot. How can be? David Gordon Green is in the middle of ‘H Ends’ pic.twitter.com/G5JECuT4oV — Same (@jandry_says) June 1, 2022

Furiosa

Production has also officially begun on Furiosa, according to a tweet from Chris Hemsworth.

A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA pic.twitter.com/nhxqRXB73z — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 1, 2022

Unspecified Todd Philips DC Project

THR reports Todd Philips has been asked by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav “to do more in the DC universe, potentially acting as an advisor though in an executive capacity. A knowledgeable source says Phillips and Zaslav have discovered a rapport, though Phillips is not an expert on the broader DC universe.”

Secret Headquarters

/Film also reports Owen Wilson’s upcoming superhero family comedy, Secret Headquarters, will now premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie also shared more footage of The Munsters cast clowning around on set.

Justice U

According to Comic Book, the Arrowverse spinoff series starring John Diggle as a mentor to five burgeoning superheroes is still in development at the CW.

Wednesday

Thing appears in a new teaser for the upcoming Wednesday Addams series at Netflix.

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Finally, Disney+ has released a new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer hastily synopsizing the events of the first three episodes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SN5EzUW8XV8Banner art by Jim Cook

