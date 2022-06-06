Everything New Coming to iOS 16

This morning Apple held its annual WWDC developer conference, and while we knew a bunch of new features would be coming to iOS 16, we had no idea just how many of them there would be.

iOS 16, what?

iOS 16 is the latest operating system for Apple OS devices, so, the software that you see and use on your iPhone. iOS 16 offers new intelligence sharing and communication features, as well as a tonne of personalisation features, and a welcome new safety feature. Here’s a summary of everything new coming to iOS 16.

iOS 16 gives iPhones Android-like Lock Screen customisation

iOS 16 gives the Lock Screen its biggest update ever. The Apple iPhone, known for its inability to really customise things (despite giving the illusion you can) will now allow you to change the colour and style of the stuff that sits on your Lock Screen.

The Lock Screen is the first thing you see when you look at your iPhone, mostly used for checking the time and quickly glancing at notifications. But now, you can change colours and themes, even allowing your Lock Screen photo to appear in front of the date and time. What we see in the sample photos looks like what we thought Android 12’s Material You would be like.

With a press and hold, you can also personalise it further. Doing that will allow you to swipe through different styles that automatically change the colour filter, the background and the font. These themes aren’t fixed, either. You can edit each element of the Lock Screen to start editing things like font and typeface.

Widgets also get a new life in iOS 16, with the Lock Screen capable of displaying your selected widgets. This includes a rotating photo gallery. Be ready to have your iPhone on charge at all times with this, no doubt. With notifications hiding your Lock Screen pic, iOS 16 will now see notifications appear at the bottom of your screen. And Live Activities is a new iOS 16 feature that will keep you updated on things like sports scores, workouts, rideshare bookings or your food delivery order from the Lock Screen. Focus, the feature that I personally most use from iOS 15, promises to be more powerful and easier to set up with iOS 16. It now also connects to the Lock Screen, offering a way to tie a Lock Screen wallpaper and widgets to a particular Focus.

You can now edit iMessages

It’s been a while since iMessage got a decent new feature. With iOS 16 you can (yes, I know the heading gave it away), edit messages. You can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages and mark conversations as unread. Obviously this is only for iMessage, with Apple giving us yet another reason to keep with its walled garden.

With iOS 16, SharePlay is also coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

Live Text and Visual Look Up additions

Following the launch of iOS 15, we declared Live Text was a great feature, if you ignore just how creepy it is. Well today, Live Text is getting even more great and creepy. In case you’re unfamiliar, Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across iOS. With iOS 16, it’s now expanding to include video. Users can pause a video on any frame and interact with text. You can also now touch and hold on the subject of an image to lift it away from the background and place it in apps like messages.

Live Text also adds the ability for users to convert currency, translate text and more.

This article is developing…