Internet Explorer, #1 Browser for Installing Chrome, Is Now Officially Dead

Internet Explorer is dead. RIP.

Microsoft has finally killed off internet explorer, a death that has been coming for a long time.

Last year, Microsoft confirmed that June 15 would be the last day of life for Internet Explorer, as an earlier version of this article once reported. Now that Explorer’s death date has come, it’s time for us to mourn.

Just kidding. Internet Explorer wasn’t great. It was the #1 browser for installing Chrome.

While we knew this has been coming for awhile, the company confirmed it on May 20, 2021.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager said in a statement. “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.”

The company sees its Microsoft Edge software – aka IE, but better – as the future of web browsing.

We kind of agree, at least as far as IE’s replacement goes. Edge is based on Chromium, the building blocks behind Google Chrome. It basically means the browser is worth using and is far better than IE in every way.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Lyndersay said. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (‘IE mode’) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.”

Basically, the only real excuse for using Internet Explorer in the year 2022 is for the few IE-based websites left in the world. There’s not many of them, but you can access them through IE mode.

Truly it has been a long time coming for the browser we used to use to update our MySpace profiles in 2007.

Microsoft has been trying to kill off the browser for more than half a decade. But at this point, I think it will have to pry it from the cold, dead hands of middle-aged men everywhere. The browser will no longer work, and access will be disabled, from today (you’ll be directed to Edge instead).

If you have relatives over the age of 50, now is your opportunity to teach them how to use a non-shit browser before it’s too late. You have been warned.

One more for the road. Internet Explorer has stopped working.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.