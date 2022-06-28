The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Hocus Pocus 2's First Teaser Summons Forth the Sanderson Sisters

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: June 28, 2022 at 10:45 pm
Filed to:31 nights of halloween
Welcome back, witches. (Gif: Disney)

The black flame candle has been lit once more, and that can only mean one thing: our first look at the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is here.

This morning Disney dropped the first footage from Hocus Pocus 2, set to debut on Disney+ in a few months. The short and sharp teaser doesn’t give us much, but it does give us a fleeting look at the cackling return of the legendary Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, respectively.

Directed by The Proposal’s Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 is set 29 years after the events of the 1993 fantasy classic, and sees some young high schoolers light the fabled Black Flame Candle once more, resurrecting the trio of 17th-century witches to cause havoc on modern day Salem. Now, it’s up to them to stop the Sanderson sister’s quest for revenge before dawn rises on Halloween.

As well as the returning Midler, Parker, and Najimy, Hocus Pocus 2 stars Star Trek: Discovery’s Doug Jones, Tomorrow War’s Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Veep’s Tony Hale, and more. Check out a frightful new poster for the film below!

Image: DisneyImage: Disney

Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

