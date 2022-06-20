The Headphones and Earbuds We’re Using Every Day

In the market for a new set of headphones, earbuds or a gaming headset? Well, this list might not actually be for you. In fact, there’s barely anything new on this list.

As consumers, we’ve been gifted a number of brilliant headphones/earbuds so far in 2022. The team has also reviewed a handful in the last few months. But newest isn’t always best. Here’s what we’re using and why (and where you can pick a set up for yourself).

Gizmodo Australia’s headphones/earbud/headset picks

Jabra Elite Active 75t

I got these for running during lockdowns, but I also love them for going on walks and listening to ASMR in bed. Lol. – Courtney

Apple AirPods Max

Okay I know she’s a little boujee but I use the Apple AirPods Max. I really didn’t get the hype of them, given that my OG AirPods worked just fine for what I needed them for (working out, running, just straight up vibing to music) but I fell in love with them. The design is sleek and the colour (I have the green) is adorable. The noise cancelling on them is incredible and is perfect on the train and the spatial audio is a dream. The price would deter me, but after using them, they really are worth the money in my opinion. – Ky

Sony WH-XB900N

Works like a dream because I can never hear anything in my surroundings! They can also plug in for whenever I forget to charge them, and the sound is great. – Michael

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds

They’re a fairly affordable and comfy pair of earbuds that are perfect for casual/everyday listening! No ANC or Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, but you do enjoy a customisable EQ. – Bella

Bella actually reviewed these bad boys, giving them a decent rating. It’s good to know she still stands by her recommendation a few months later.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

I never used to be an in-ears headphones person, but Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds have made me a believer. The Bose QC sound phenomenal, even when you’re using them on the standard preset EQ. Everything sounds so rich and with plenty of oomph. It also has some of, if not the best noise-cancelling capabilities of anything I’ve ever used. The only real downside is the chunky charging case, which always leaves a conspicuous bulge when I keep it in my pants’ pockets. But if that’s the price I have to pay for great audio, then so be it. – Chris

Shocking Chris didn’t recommend the Sony LinkBuds.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X

I love these things because pretty much every part is replaceable, and I’ve lost count of how many headphones I’d thrown out before just because the cable was kaput. Also upgraded the earpads with some bigger third-party ones with custom colours so it feels more personalised. – Mateus

Oppo Enco X buds

When Oppo sent them out to me to review, I was very impressed by them, and reflecting on that review I no longer feel so strongly about the cons I provided for the buds. They’re a terrific AirPods alternative and I only charge them for about an hour every two to three weeks. The noise cancellation and sound detection modes are also very satisfying, muting much of the sound when walking up Sydney’s extra busy Parramatta Road. Love ya work, Oppo. – Zac

Zac also recently reviewed the super expensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal headset, so it’s interesting that he chose the older (and cheaper) Oppo pair as his favourites.

Sony WH-1000XM3

I treated myself to the WH-1000XM3’s just before lockdown started in 2020 because I thought they’d be handy to have for the amount of travelling I was doing at the time (lol). They absolutely rip. Wouldn’t dare leave home without them tbh. – Cam

Where to buy: Given Sony has just released the WH-1000XM5s, there’s no place online we can find (and that we’d be willing to recommend to you) that is selling the 100XM3s, sorry!

HyperX Cloud II Wireless – Gaming Headset

My current day-to-day. Finely balanced audio, with an insanely long battery. I can get three weeks (!!!) of daily use on a single charge. You’d think a battery that big would add a lot of extra weight, and yet they’re super light and comfy. Love ‘em. – David

We also think the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is pretty bomb.

Razer Kraken Hello Kitty BT Headset

I love my Hello Kitty Razer Bluetooth headset. – Ruby

Well said.

Bose QuietComfort 45s

There’s been a lot of Sony love in this list, and although I’ll soon be throwing up my review of the Sony WH-1000XM5s (spoiler alert: they’re brilliant), I can’t go past my OG faves, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Over the last four years, I have purchased two sets of Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones for myself and was provided the 45s by Bose to review. They somehow keep getting better and better. I’m forever stanning these things. – Asha

In addition to the Bose headphones, I have to also give an honourable mention to the latest TONE Free FP9 earbuds from LG.