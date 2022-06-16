Gravity Falls Creator Shares Disney’s Absolutely Bananas Censorship Notes

It was 10 years ago yesterday that Gravity Falls debuted on the Disney Channel. If you know the show, there’s about a 98 per cent chance you love it and are still somewhat aching from the loss since the finale aired in 2016; if you don’t know the animated series, all I call tell you is you’re missing out. But you don’t have to be a fan to be amused and utterly bewildered at the changes Disney asked creator Alex Hirsch to make lest someone, somewhere get offended.

Now, I’m not talking about Disney’s famous censorship of anything that could possibly be construed as a homosexual relationship, although there’s certainly a note about that as well in this video collection of emails from Standards & Practices Hirsch released on Twitter overnight. But I also mean things like, “A mere mention of a teddy bear suit might accidentally cause someone to think of furries having hot sex:”

One last treat. Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn't share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/EioKU8gIJJ — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022

I get that the whole point of a Standards & Practices department is to hunt down anything that might get them a call from an upset parent, and how the family-friendly Disney wants to be more careful than… just about every other company. But some of these notes are so bonkers that it feels like Disney hired the biggest perverts on the planet and asked them to specifically figure out the dirtiest, most inappropriate ways to take every single idea, image, and word. I mean, as Hirsch says in the video, “There once was a man from Kentucky” is not an existing limerick, meaning S&P had to create a potentially dirty rhyme themselves! In their heads!

If you follow Hirsch on Twitter, you’ll remember this isn’t the first time he’s dragged his former employer; he tweeted this when Pride Month began in 2021:

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China!



Disney publicly: 🤡 Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

So yeah, I wouldn’t expect any more Gravity Falls any time soon. Probably.

