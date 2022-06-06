Here’s How Long It Takes to Watch Every Game of Thrones Episode

Game of Thrones may have ended (for better or worse) three years ago, but it won’t be long before we return to Westeros in House of the Dragon. While this new show is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones, you may be in the mood for a rewatch just to remember what all the different names mean.

We thought we’d make this easier for you by breaking down how long it takes to watch each and every Game of Thrones episode.

How long does it take to watch all of Game of Thrones?

If you’re unfamiliar with Game of Thrones (first of all, how?) all that you need to know is that it is a sprawling medieval fantasy epic filled with violence, politics and sometimes dragons.

The epic interweaving storylines of warring houses and fantasy creatures kept the entire world on the edge of their seats until it ended in 2019.

I’m not a maths person, but I’ve given these runtime calculations a couple of goes in the past. I’m now ready to tackle the epic that is Game of Thrones.

Using the episode runtimes as listed on IMDB, here’s how long it takes to watch each individual season.

Game of Thrones season runtimes:

Season 1: 567 minutes = 9 hours and 27 minutes

567 minutes = 9 hours and 27 minutes Season 2: 549 minutes = 9 hours and 9 minutes

549 minutes = 9 hours and 9 minutes Season 3: 558 minutes = 9 hours and 18 minutes

558 minutes = 9 hours and 18 minutes Season 4 : 545 minutes = 9 hours and 5 minutes

: 545 minutes = 9 hours and 5 minutes Season 5: 563 minutes = 9 hours and 23 minutes

563 minutes = 9 hours and 23 minutes Season 6: 562 minutes = 9 hours and 22 minutes

562 minutes = 9 hours and 22 minutes Season 7: 440 minutes = 7 hours and 20 minutes

440 minutes = 7 hours and 20 minutes Season 8: 430 minutes = 7 hours and 10 minutes

Some interesting tidbits we’ve gained from all that is that season one of Game of Thrones is actually the longest at just under 9 and a half hours. The shortest is Season 8 at 7 hours and 10 minutes which, after that rushed ending, we’re all still questioning.

So how much time does that all add up to?

By my calculations, it takes 70 hours and 14 minutes to complete every Game of Thrones episode from start to finish. That’s just shy of three whole days. Not a binge-watch to be taken lightly.

Still, there are a good two months until House of the Dragon releases so if you want to complete Game of Thrones rewatch you definitely still have time.

If you’re ready to embark on this journey, you’ll find all eight seasons of GoT streaming on Binge in Australia.

