Funko’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Star Wars Pop Exclusives Are Here

Star Wars, Funko, and Comic-Con. Individually, they’re three of the coolest things in the world. But what happened when you mash them all together? You’re about to find out. At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Funko will have multiple exclusive Star Wars Pops, and Gizmodo has the exclusive reveal.

First up there’s everyone’s favourite Wookiee bounty hunter, Black Krrsantan, as seen on Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett. Funko will release a special “flocked” version of the character at Comic-Con as a Pop. Here are a few images.

Image: Funko

Image: Funko

Next up, fresh from the hunt for rogue Jedi is the Purge Trooper. After debuting in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, these elite members of the Empire recently appeared on Obi-Wan Kenobi, assisting the Inquisitors. Here are some images.

Image: Funko

Image: Funko

A third Star Wars exclusive is coming soon too, and it’s from yet another Star Wars Disney+ show — but you’ll have to stay tuned on that. Of course though, this is Funko we’re talking about. While these are the only three Star Wars Pop exclusives, the company has also begun to announce exclusives from Stranger Things, Squid Game, Peacemaker, and many others ahead of SDCC. Head to these links to see those, and more!

Now, some logistics. First of all, you’ll note that one image has the the “2022 Summer Convention Exclusive” sticker on it and the other has a “2022 San Diego Comic-Con sticker.” Figures will come with one or the other, but it’s not guaranteed which one, so if you’re particularly specific about how you keep your fancy Funkos boxed, that’s something to think about. Second, purchases of each Pop are limited: up to two Krrsantans and only one Purge Trooper per customer. But how do you do that? Well, that’s another story. In previous years, fans had to enter a lottery to get a chance to buy Funko exclusives directly at SDCC, but it’s unclear if that’ll the process this year, or not — nor is it known just when, if, or where you’ll be able to try and nab these if you’re not going to Comic-Con this year. That’s between Funko and its large-headed god right now, so you’ll have to keep checking in with the company to learn more.

In addition to all the exclusives, Funko will be a massive booth at SDCC, combining several of the company’s brands — including, for the first time, the newly acquired Mondo. Then, in an even cooler piece of news, Funko will also have a Hall H panel featuring Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Simu Liu (Shang Chi), and William Zabka (Cobra Kai). Comic-Con is Funko’s world, and we’ll just be living in it when the show kicks off next month.

