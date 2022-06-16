You Can Get a Free Samsung Tablet With These Telstra Galaxy S22 Plans

Telstra has launched a couple of extra end of financial year deals, with customers now able to score a free Samsung tablet with any Galaxy S22 plan. If you pick up a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra from Telstra by June 30, you’ll also score a Galaxy Tab A8 valued at $529.

The Tab A8 is a midrange tablet in Samsung’s family, first announced in December last year. The model you’ll get features a 10.5-inch display, an eight-core processor, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 7,040mAh battery. It also has 4G connectivity if you want to throw a SIM in it for data on the go.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 plans:

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans:

And here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

Telstra also has a couple of other End of Financial Year offers worth considering. Firstly, you can save $300 on the iPhone 12. This discount is applied across the life of your plan, and works out to be a $12.50 per month saving on a 24-month term. Here are Telstra’s iPhone 12 plans:

Alternatively, there’s a $150 discount going on the slightly older iPhone 11:

If Pixels are more your vibe, Telstra has a $150 discount on the Pixel 6, and a $250 discount on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Lastly, Telstra is also offering a $15 per month discount on its NBN 50, NBN 100, and NBN 250 plans for your first six months.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but if you want to leave in your first two years, you’ll need to send back your modem or face a non-return fee.

