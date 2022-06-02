Everywhere You Can Still Order A PS5 In Australia

It’s safe to say that the PlayStation 5 pre-order process wasn’t the smoothest back in September. Both customers and retailers were caught off guard and in a matter of hours, entire shipments of the console were sold out. Those without pre-orders have been waiting patiently to see when more allocations will be made available.

The good news is that more pre-orders for the PS5 have started happening. Here’s where you can (or can’t) get one.

If you’re looking to keep up with PS5 stock updates, check out this handy website which combines the PS5 web pages for all local retailers in Australia.

And if you’re looking for something to play on your brand new console, here’s our guide for the best five PS5 games.

Update 2/06/2022: Updated with new information on Amazon Australia stock.

Amazon Australia

Update 2/06/2022: Amazon Australia currently has stock for the standard edition PS5 for $749 and the digital edition PS5.

Customers can sign up for email alerts to be reminded when both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 are available.

EB Games

Update 17/05/2022: EB Games currently has preorder bundles available for the PS5 disc console and the PS5 digital console, with an availability date listed for June 9.

EB Games have been getting more waves of shipments in recent months. The best place to keep an eye on this is either the link on their website or on EB’s social accounts which will regularly post when they are taking PS5 orders.

JB Hi-Fi

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi has intermittently started taking PS5 pre-orders again. These haven’t been publicly advertised but people have reported being able to go to their local store in person to place a pre-order, although in very limited quantities.

Stores we spoke to said this was on a first-come-first-serve basis and customers can put their name on a list for a pre-order by paying the full deposit in store. However, staff couldn’t confirm when the stock would be arriving or how many units they would be getting. If you’re looking at this option it’s probably a good idea to call your local store first to make sure they’re taking pre-orders, before heading in-store.

Online pre-orders aren’t currently live but you can keep checking this page on JB’s website for updates.

Big W

Big W was the last retailer to push out stock of the PS5. Keep an eye on this link for when more lands.

Target

Target Australia has been getting stock sporadically since the PS5 was released. Keep a close eye on their PS5 and PS5 digital console pages to see if one is available.

Sony Store

Sony’s online store is another viable seller of PS5 stock. Unfortunately, like all the other retailers, when PS5 stock does drop it doesn’t last long.

The Sony Store is still sold out of PS5 pre-orders but you can sign up for updates on Sony’s webpage and keep an eye on orders here.

The Gamesmen

Local Sydney store The Gamesmen have had sporadic shipments of PS5 stock. There’s no word on when their next drop will be but its worth paying attention to The Gamesmen website and their social media pages.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman had a new load of PS5 stock drop in January. Of course, it’s all sold out now but you can keep an eye on Harvey Norman’s PS5 page to see if more become available.

The Good Guys

The Good Guys had a bit of trouble when they oversold their pre-orders for PS5s. That being said the store does have another shipment inbound but they are currently prioritising those who had their pre-orders cancelled earlier.

If more stock does become available this is the place you can find it.

Vodafone

In a shock move, it seems you can now order a new gaming console on a plan. Aussie telco Vodafone is offering PS5 consoles for customers who have an existing NBN plan and an eligible voice plan with Vodafone. You can then add a PS5 plan onto your existing services with Vodafone. The price of the PS5 won’t change but you can pay it off in instalments over 12, 24 or 36 months.

You can try your luck at registering for a PS5 with Vodafone here.

The small silver lining is that if you’re after PS5 accessories plenty of the sites above have stock of these now. So you can prepare for when your console eventually arrives.

This article has been updated with additional information about PS5 stock drops.