Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s WWDC 2022 Announcements

It’s been a whirlwind week for developers using Apple’s hardware and software suites to code for work (and play). WWDC 2022 was held online for the most part, though there was a bit of an in-person component for a select few, including our very own Phillip Tracy, who went hands-on with the new MacBook Air.

This week on Gadgettes, we’re no longer an audio podcast. We’re officially pivoting to video. You can find us on YouTube and here on Gizmodo.com, where we’re womansplaining Apple’s developer conference.

In our latest episode, we walk you through the most significant announcements from WWDC 2022, starting with iOS 16 and its beautiful new Lock Screen. (It’s so lovely. Why doesn’t Android have some of that?) Messages and Apple Pay are also getting a slew of new features, and the Apple Maps app finally has multi-stop routing. Get to planning those road trips!

We also talked about watchOS 9, which leans into the larger screen of the most recent Apple Watch models. In addition to new watch faces, we’ll talk about the better sleep tracking features and why we want alerts for medicines on Android’s Wear OS, too.

Along with the new, faster MacBook Air, Apple debuted the second-generation M2 processor and a new version of macOS Ventura, which hails a new feature called Stage Manager, also coming to iPadOS 16. Stage Manager is probably the marquee multitasking feature of this software update, and on Gadgettes, we’ll explain why.

Lastly, we’ll go through some iOS 16-specific features that seem oddly familiar to Google’s Android counterparts. Yes, we’re talking about those Lock screen widgets. We’re also talking about shared photo libraries in iCloud and the ability to “snooze” messages in Apple Mail. And even though you can work out without your Apple Watch in tow, plenty of other wearables have done that already!