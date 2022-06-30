Check Out These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

The year is half over as we enter July, with heaps of new shows streaming online.
This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for July and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in August, too.
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in July 2022?
July is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 and Netflix’s Resident Evil series.
July 1
- Stranger Things – Season 4 part 2
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Arrival
July 3
- Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra
- The Final Quarter
July 6
- Control Z – Season 3
- Uncle from Another World
- Gurrumul
- My Name is Gulpilil
- Murandak: Songs of Freedom
July 8
- Boo, Bitch
- The Longest Night
- The Sea Beast
July 11
- Valley of the Dead
July 14
- Resident Evil (Netflix series)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
July 15
- Farzar
July 18
- Too Old for Fairy Tails
- Live is Life
July 20
- Bad Exorcist – Season 2
July 22
- The Gray Man
July 29
- Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time
What’s streaming on Stan in July 2022?
Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include The Hateful Eight and the final episodes of Better Call Saul.
July 1
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 20 – 26
- The Fate of the Furious
- Power Rangers Dino Charge – Season 1, Season 2
- Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
- Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
- Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire of London
July 2
- Dakar – Madness in the Desert
July 4
- Top Gear – Season 32, Episode 5
- Insidious
- Aniara
July 5
- Birdgirl – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
July 6
- The Hateful Eight
July 7
- Embrace of the Serpent
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
July 9
- The Road
July 10
- Beastly
July 12
- Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Bar
July 13
- Naples in Veils
July 15
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
July 16
- John Wick
July 18
- Queen of the Damned
July 20
- Tiger Mafia
July 23
- Let Me In
July 26
- 30 Days of Night
July 27
- Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Season 1
July 28
- The Matrix
- The Matrix: Reloaded
- The Matrix: Revolutions
July 29
- The Bodyguard
July 30
- The Wolf of Wall Street
July 31
- The Crazies
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022?
Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be The Terminal List.
July 1
- The Terminal List
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- Robocop
- Get Out
- Atomic Blonde
July 16
- House of Gucci
July 29
- Paper Girls
What’s streaming on Disney+ in July 2022?
Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Solar Opposites and The Bob’s Burgers Movie.
July 1
- The Princess
- A Cure for Wellness
- Bee Season
July 6
- Captive Audience: A Real America Horror Story – Season 1
July 8
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Tigerland
July 13
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
- The Old Man (new episodes weekly)
- Solar Opposites (Season 3, new episodes weekly)
July 15
- ZOMBIES 3
- A Time to Kill
- Legend
- Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War
July 19
- Aftershock
July 20
- The Deep End – Season 1
- Australia’s Deadliest Monsters – Season 1
- The Owl House – Season 2 (new episodes)
July 22
- Stay
- Copycat
July 26
- Santa Evita – Season 1
- Light & Magic – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in July 2022?
Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be American Horror Stories and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
July 1
- Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1-7
- Venom
- Mystic River
- Missing Link
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
July 2
- Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie
- American Sniper
- Child’s Play
- Midsommar
July 3
- Adventures in Zambezia
- Law Abiding Citizen
July 4
- Westworld – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Blue Bloods – Season 10
July 6
- The Holiday – Season 1
July 7
- We Hunt Together – Season 2
July 8
- Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
- Tom Cruise, An Eternal Youth
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
July 10
- Space Cowboys
- Her
July 13
- Endangered
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
July 14
- Dunkirk
July 16
- The Rehearsal – Season 1
- Spider-Man (all of them, except for Far From Home)
- Rent
- Call Me By Your Name
- Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
July 17
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
July 19
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – Seasons 1-3
July 20
- Moon Landing
- Ghost Adventures – Season 18
July 21
- Doctor Who – Seasons 1-12
- Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes – Season 1
July 22
- American Horror Stories – Season 2 (three episodes weekly)
- The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 2
- Kong: Skull Island
July 23
- The Swan Princess
July 24
- Seven Pounds
July 25
- Hey Arnold! – Seasons 1-3
July 28
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1 (three episodes weekly)
July 30
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in July 2022?
Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Honor Society looks pretty good.
July 1
- Fireheart
July 3
- Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia
July 8
- Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?
July 17
- Compulsion
July 30
- Honor Society
What’s streaming on Shudder in July 2022?
The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for July Shudder streaming include This is GWAR and The Reef: Stalked.
July 2
- God Told Me To
- Texas Chainsaw
- Leatherface
July 6
- Meatcleaver Massacre
- Mansion of the Doomed
July 7
- On The 3rd Day
July 12
- Cold Skin
- Emelie
July 13
- Broadcast Signal Intrusion
July 14
- Good Madam
July 19
- Howl
- Jamie Marks is Dead
- Knock Knock
- Life After Beth
July 21
- This is GWAR
- Moloch
July 26
- Level 16
- The Dark
- The Crucifixion
- VHS: Viral
July 29
- The Reef: Stalked
That's about it for our July streaming service release schedule.
