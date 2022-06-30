Check Out These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

The year is half over as we enter July, with heaps of new shows streaming online.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for July and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in August, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in July 2022?

July is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 and Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

July 1

Stranger Things – Season 4 part 2

The Rugrats Movie

The Arrival

July 3

Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra

The Final Quarter

July 6

Control Z – Season 3

Uncle from Another World

Gurrumul

My Name is Gulpilil

Murandak: Songs of Freedom

July 8

Boo, Bitch

The Longest Night

The Sea Beast

July 11

Valley of the Dead

July 14

Resident Evil (Netflix series)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

July 15

Farzar

July 18

Too Old for Fairy Tails

Live is Life

July 20

Bad Exorcist – Season 2

July 22

The Gray Man

July 29

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

What’s streaming on Stan in July 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include The Hateful Eight and the final episodes of Better Call Saul.

July 1

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 20 – 26

The Fate of the Furious

Power Rangers Dino Charge – Season 1, Season 2

Louis Theroux: Selling Sex

Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers

Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire of London

July 2

Dakar – Madness in the Desert

July 4

Top Gear – Season 32, Episode 5

Insidious

Aniara

July 5

Birdgirl – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

July 6

The Hateful Eight

July 7

Embrace of the Serpent

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

July 9

The Road

July 10

Beastly

July 12

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Bar

July 13

Naples in Veils

July 15

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

July 16

John Wick

July 18

Queen of the Damned

July 20

Tiger Mafia

July 23

Let Me In

July 26

30 Days of Night

July 27

Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Season 1

July 28

The Matrix

The Matrix: Reloaded

The Matrix: Revolutions

July 29

The Bodyguard

July 30

The Wolf of Wall Street

July 31

The Crazies

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be The Terminal List.

July 1

The Terminal List

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Robocop

Get Out

Atomic Blonde

July 16

House of Gucci

July 29

Paper Girls

What’s streaming on Disney+ in July 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Solar Opposites and The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

July 1

The Princess

A Cure for Wellness

Bee Season

July 6

Captive Audience: A Real America Horror Story – Season 1

July 8

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Tigerland

July 13

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The Old Man (new episodes weekly)

Solar Opposites (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

July 15

ZOMBIES 3

A Time to Kill

Legend

Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War

July 19

Aftershock

July 20

The Deep End – Season 1

Australia’s Deadliest Monsters – Season 1

The Owl House – Season 2 (new episodes)

July 22

Stay

Copycat

July 26

Santa Evita – Season 1

Light & Magic – Season 1

What’s streaming on Binge in July 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be American Horror Stories and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

July 1

Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1-7

Venom

Mystic River

Missing Link

The Peanut Butter Falcon

July 2

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie

American Sniper

Child’s Play

Midsommar

July 3

Adventures in Zambezia

Law Abiding Citizen

July 4

Westworld – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Blue Bloods – Season 10

July 6

The Holiday – Season 1

July 7

We Hunt Together – Season 2

July 8

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview

Tom Cruise, An Eternal Youth

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

July 10

Space Cowboys

Her

July 13

Endangered

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

July 14

Dunkirk

July 16

The Rehearsal – Season 1

Spider-Man (all of them, except for Far From Home)

Rent

Call Me By Your Name

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

July 17

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

July 19

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Seasons 1-3

July 20

Moon Landing

Ghost Adventures – Season 18

July 21

Doctor Who – Seasons 1-12

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes – Season 1

July 22

American Horror Stories – Season 2 (three episodes weekly)

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 2

Kong: Skull Island

July 23

The Swan Princess

July 24

Seven Pounds

July 25

Hey Arnold! – Seasons 1-3

July 28

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1 (three episodes weekly)

July 30

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in July 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Honor Society looks pretty good.

July 1

Fireheart

July 3

Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia

July 8

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

July 17

Compulsion

July 30

Honor Society

What’s streaming on Shudder in July 2022?

The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for July Shudder streaming include This is GWAR and The Reef: Stalked.

July 2

God Told Me To

Texas Chainsaw

Leatherface

July 6

Meatcleaver Massacre

Mansion of the Doomed

July 7

On The 3rd Day

July 12

Cold Skin

Emelie

July 13

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

July 14

Good Madam

July 19

Howl

Jamie Marks is Dead

Knock Knock

Life After Beth

July 21

This is GWAR

Moloch

July 26

Level 16

The Dark

The Crucifixion

VHS: Viral

July 29

The Reef: Stalked

That’s about it for our July streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our August guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on June 30, 2022.