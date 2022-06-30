The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Check Out These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

Published 13 mins ago: June 30, 2022 at 4:14 pm
Image: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney
The year is half over as we enter July, with heaps of new shows streaming online.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for July and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in August, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in July 2022?

July is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 and Netflix’s Resident Evil series

July 1

  • Stranger Things – Season 4 part 2
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Arrival

July 3

  • Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra
  • The Final Quarter

July 6

  • Control Z – Season 3
  • Uncle from Another World
  • Gurrumul
  • My Name is Gulpilil
  • Murandak: Songs of Freedom

July 8

  • Boo, Bitch
  • The Longest Night
  • The Sea Beast

July 11

  • Valley of the Dead

July 14

  • Resident Evil (Netflix series)
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

July 15

  • Farzar

July 18

  • Too Old for Fairy Tails
  • Live is Life

July 20

  • Bad Exorcist – Season 2

July 22

  • The Gray Man

July 29

  • Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

What’s streaming on Stan in July 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include The Hateful Eight and the final episodes of Better Call Saul.

July 1

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 20 – 26
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • Power Rangers Dino Charge – Season 1, Season 2
  • Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
  • Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
  • Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire of London

July 2

  • Dakar – Madness in the Desert

July 4

  •  Top Gear Season 32, Episode 5
  • Insidious
  • Aniara

July 5

  •  Birdgirl Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

July 6

  • The Hateful Eight

July 7

  • Embrace of the Serpent
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado

July 9

  • The Road

July 10

  • Beastly

July 12

  • Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Bar

July 13

  • Naples in Veils

July 15

  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Blade: Trinity

July 16

  • John Wick

July 18

  • Queen of the Damned

July 20

  • Tiger Mafia

July 23

  • Let Me In

July 26

  • 30 Days of Night

July 27

  • Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Season 1

July 28

  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix: Reloaded
  • The Matrix: Revolutions

July 29

  • The Bodyguard

July 30

  • The Wolf of Wall Street

July 31

  • The Crazies

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be The Terminal List.

July 1

  • The Terminal List
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
  • Robocop
  • Get Out
  • Atomic Blonde

July 16

  • House of Gucci

July 29

  • Paper Girls

What’s streaming on Disney+ in July 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Solar Opposites and The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

July 1

  • The Princess
  • A Cure for Wellness
  • Bee Season

July 6

  • Captive Audience: A Real America Horror Story – Season 1

July 8

  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend
  • Tigerland

July 13

  • The Bob’s Burgers Movie
  • The Old Man (new episodes weekly)
  • Solar Opposites (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

July 15

  • ZOMBIES 3
  • A Time to Kill
  • Legend
  • Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War

July 19

  • Aftershock

July 20

  • The Deep End – Season 1
  • Australia’s Deadliest Monsters – Season 1
  • The Owl House Season 2 (new episodes)

July 22

  • Stay
  • Copycat

July 26

  • Santa Evita – Season 1
  • Light & Magic – Season 1

What’s streaming on Binge in July 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be American Horror Stories and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

July 1

  • Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1-7
  • Venom
  • Mystic River
  • Missing Link
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon

July 2

  • Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie
  • American Sniper
  • Child’s Play
  • Midsommar

July 3

  • Adventures in Zambezia 
  • Law Abiding Citizen

July 4

  • Westworld – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Blue Bloods – Season 10

July 6

  • The Holiday – Season 1

July 7

  • We Hunt Together – Season 2

July 8

  • Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
  • Tom Cruise, An Eternal Youth
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

July 10

  • Space Cowboys
  • Her

July 13

  • Endangered
  • What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

July 14

  • Dunkirk

July 16

  • The Rehearsal – Season 1
  • Spider-Man (all of them, except for Far From Home)
  • Rent
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

July 17

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

July 19

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender – Seasons 1-3

July 20

  • Moon Landing
  • Ghost Adventures – Season 18

July 21

  • Doctor Who – Seasons 1-12
  • Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes – Season 1

July 22

  • American Horror Stories – Season 2 (three episodes weekly)
  • The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 2
  • Kong: Skull Island

July 23

  • The Swan Princess

July 24

  • Seven Pounds

July 25

  • Hey Arnold! – Seasons 1-3

July 28

  • Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1 (three episodes weekly)

July 30

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in July 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Honor Society looks pretty good.

July 1

  • Fireheart

July 3

  • Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia

July 8

  • Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

July 17

  • Compulsion

July 30

  • Honor Society

What’s streaming on Shudder in July 2022?

The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for July Shudder streaming include This is GWAR and The Reef: Stalked.

July 2

  • God Told Me To
  • Texas Chainsaw
  • Leatherface

July 6

  • Meatcleaver Massacre
  • Mansion of the Doomed

July 7

  • On The 3rd Day

July 12

  • Cold Skin
  • Emelie

July 13

  • Broadcast Signal Intrusion

July 14

  • Good Madam 

July 19

  • Howl
  • Jamie Marks is Dead
  • Knock Knock
  • Life After Beth

July 21

  • This is GWAR
  • Moloch

July 26

  • Level 16
  • The Dark
  • The Crucifixion
  • VHS: Viral

July 29

  • The Reef: Stalked

That’s about it for our July streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our August guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on June 30, 2022.

