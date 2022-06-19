The Must-See Movies Hitting Aussie Cinemas in July

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the July 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

Even though it’s still June, it’s time to look ahead to July. Usually, this list is bursting at the seams with great cinema content, but next month is pretty dry….

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 6

Thor: Love and Thunder is obviously based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, aaaand it’s intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the MCU. We know quite a bit about Thor: Love and Thunder, some of us have already seen it and we’d tell you our thoughts, but….we can’t.

We can tell you Taika Waititi is at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters will delight. As you can see from the trailer below, this movie is a bit of a journey of self-discovery for Hemsworth’s Thor. He’s seen getting back into shape and travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy (who are getting a third movie as well sooner or later) and says that his superhero-ing days are over. He’s become a legend worth telling a story about (at least according to Korg) and is no longer the only “Thor”.

July 6 is when this long-anticipated movie is headed our way.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – July 15

A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day.

Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Cathy Shim and Kylie Kuioka, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will pounce into cinemas on July 15.

The Gray Man – July 15

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head. That’s the synopsis for Netflix’s The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. We don’t know too much about this one, except it stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The Gray Man is out on Netflix next month, but we’re pretty sure it’s also getting a theatrical release on July 15. Either way, he makes our list.

The Black Phone – July 21

The Black Phone is slated to be the most horrific horror flick to hit cinemas, at least in 2022. The trailer for The Black Phone is intense and honestly if it’s anything to go off, we’re in for days of nightmares. Here’s the official description of The Black Phone, in case you don’t want to watch the trailer: “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney”.

If the trailer is anything to go off, it’s not one for the faint of heart. Bring on creepy Ethan Hawke.

Bullet Train – July 28

Bullet Train is an action-packed thriller directed by David Leitch (John Wick). The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) by Kōtarō Isaka. Five assassins wind up on a Japanese bullet train and soon realise their assignments are connected (yes). Brad Pitt (also yes).

