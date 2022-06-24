Even More Thor: Love and Thunder Footage, and More

Guess who’s back (back again) in Riverdale. Get a new look at Westworld’s return. Plus, Scream 6 expands its cast again, and cryptic teases for the return of American Horror Story. Spoilers now!

Scream 6

Deadline reports Henry Czerny is the latest actor to join the cast of Scream 6 in an undisclosed role.

Breeders

Bloody-Disgusting also has word Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, House of the Dragon) will star in Breeders, a horror film from director Kelsey Bollig “based on an idea” by Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay and Brian Steele. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

The Green Hornet and Kato

According to Deadline, Leigh Whannell (Invisible Man) is in talks to direct The Green Hornet and Kato for Universal.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Mighty Thor tries out her new catchphrase in the latest clip from Love & Thunder.

Barbarian

A double-booked AirB&B houses some kind of man-eating monster in the basement in the trailer for Barbarian.

American Horror Story

Spoiler TV has titles for the first three episodes of American Horror Story’s eleventh season.

Episode 11.1 – Something’s Coming (17th October 2022) Episode 11.2 – Smoke Signals (17th October 2022) Episode 11.3 – Thank You For Your Service (24th October 2022)

Riverdale

Sabrina returns in the synopsis for “The Witches of Riverdale,” airing July 10.

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon (#619). Original airdate 7/10/2022.

Roswell, New Mexico

Secrets both “devastating” and “unsettling” are revealed in the synopsis for “You Get What You Give,” the July 11 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

SEARCHING- Max’s (Nathan Dean) secrets may have a devastating outcome for Liz (Jeanine Mason) meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) helps Dallas (Guest Star Quentin Plair) in his search for answers and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes an unsettling discovery about himself. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (405). Original Airdate 7/11/2022.

Tom Swift

Tom Swift brings a poisoner to light in the synopsis for “Tom Swift and the Book of Isaac.”

TEAMWORK – When they discover that one of their own has been poisoned, Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Barclay (voiced by Levar Burton) work together to figure out who is responsible. Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Teleplay by Melinda Hsu Taylor, story by Elliott Feliciano & Kahlil Maskati and directed by Ruba Nadda (#107). Original airdate 7/12/2022.

What We Do in the Shadows

Nadja’s nightclub faces a setback in the synopsis for “The Grand Opening,” airing July 19.

Opening night of Nadja’s vampire nightclub is threatened when the big musical guest cancels. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Moonhaven

We also have a brief synopsis for “Mada,” the July 21 episode of Moonhaven.

On the brink of The Bridge, Paul prepares for some difficult goodbyes.

Westworld

Finally, Spoiler TV has new images from the season four premiere of Westworld. Click through for more.

