The Best EOFY Mobile Sales So You Can Say “New Phone Plan Who Dis”

As we barrel towards the end of this financial year, we also enter the beginning of the EOFY sales. A few Australian mobile providers are currently offering discounts across a range of SIM-only plans and phones. So why not start the new financial year with a fresh mobile plan?

Here are the best EOFY sales for mobile phones and plans.

Best EOFY Mobile Sales

Belong EOFY Sales

As part of its EOFY sale, Belong is offering to give you double mobile data for the first year you’re on its SIM-only mobile plans. That means you’ll get 80GB for $35 per month (usually 40GB) and a massive 200GB for $45 per month (usually 100GB).

If you’re someone who uses a lot of mobile data regularly, that 200GB EOFY deal is pretty hard to turn down.

This EOFY offer is available until 30 June.

Circles.Life EOFY Sales

Circles.Life is offering a few different deals, which include bonus data and discounts on most of them for the first six months of your plan.

If you sign up for its 5GB Plan, you’ll receive an extra 3GB of data each month for the first six months you’re on it (to a total of 8GB per month). To get this EOFY offer, you’ll need to use the code WOCIRCLESFRENZY8.

For its 30GB Plan, for the first six months that you’re connected you’re mobile data amount will be bumped up to 40GB of total data and you’ll only pay $14 per month. After the discount ends, you’ll be paying $25 per month. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the code WOCIRCLESFRENZY40.

Circle.Life’s 100GB Plan doesn’t include any data bonuses, but you’ll only be paying $23 per month for the first six months you’re connected to it and then $45 per month thereafter. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the code 100WOEOFY.

All three of these offers are available until 30 June, so you’ve got until the end of the month to snap them up.

Circles.Life is also offering another EOFY plan, which will give you 50GB for $25 per month. What’s worthwhile about this offer is that this isn’t a discounted price, it’s a permanent one so you’ll be paying $25 for the lifetime of your plan.

To get this 50GB Plan, you need to use the code 50EOFY. Unlike the other Circles.Life offers, this one ends at 1pm (AEST) 20 June.

Vodafone EOFY Sales

For its EOFY sales, Vodafone is offering bonus data on all of its SIM-only mobile plans, starting at an extra 70GB on its $40 Lite Plan, up to an extra 200GB for the $65 Super+ Plan.

Vodafone is also slashing $20 off the monthly bill for the $85 Ultra+ Plan, bringing it down to $65 per month. This discount also lasts for the life of your plan.

These EOFY mobile deals are only available until 30 June.

If you’re more interested in snagging a discount on a mobile phone during these EOFY sales, Vodafone is offering a $200 discount on both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This offer also stacks with the aforementioned bonus data deals, so you can combine them for maximum savings.

