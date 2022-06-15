Elon Musk Claims He Voted Republican For the First Time on Tuesday

Elon Musk voted for a Republican for the first time on Tuesday, according to a tweet the billionaire sent early Wednesday. Musk has previously insisted he’s only voted for Democrats but made a recent switch to Republicans — a switch made, coincidentally or not, just after being contacted for comment by Insider about sexual harassment allegations. Musk has been accused of exposing his erect penis to a SpaceX flight attendant and offering to buy her a horse, a charge he denies.

Musk, who now lives in Texas, claims he voted for Mayra Flores, a Republican who was running in a special election Tuesday in the 34th Congressional District against Democrat Dan Sanchez. The Democratic congressman who was previously holding that seat, Filemon Vela, resigned mid-term to become a lobbyist.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022,” Musk tweeted early Wednesday.

Flores, who was endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, campaigned against the right to have an abortion and flipped a House seat that’s traditionally gone Democratic. Flores will have a very short time finishing her current term in Congress before she’s up for re-election in November.

Musk and Flores are both convinced a “red wave” is coming this fall when the regularly scheduled midterm elections happen — a distinct possibility with President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the toilet. Just 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released today, and 56% of Americans disapprove.

“This historic win will bring back God to the halls of Congress!” Flores tweeted Tuesday after her victory.

“This win is for the people who were ignored for so long! This is a message that the establishment will no longer be tolerated! We have officially started the red wave!! #TX34 God, Family, Country,” Flores continued.

Is Musk telling the truth about this being the first time he’s voted for a Republican? The U.S. has a secret ballot system, but we’ll have to take his word on it. One thing we don’t need to take his word on, however, is political donations, arguably a more powerful force than any single vote. And Musk has given plenty of money to both Democrats and Republicans in the past.

For example, Musk gave over $US39,000 ($54,140) to the Republican National Committee in 2017, according to government transparency website Open Secrets. That same year, Musk gave $US5,400 ($7,496) to Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy of California and a year before that gave $US2,500 ($3,471) to Ron Simmons, a Republican from Texas who ran for Congress and lost.

Musk also gave money to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2018. More recently, in 2020, Musk has contributed to Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, giving each $US2,500 ($3,471). The list goes on and on.

Elon Musk meets with President Donald Trump and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

When a Twitter account called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked Musk if he was voting Republican in the 2024 presidential election, the Tesla CEO replied “tbd.”

“What are you leaning towards?” the Twitter account responded.

“DeSantis,” Musk replied, referring to Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.