Early Reactions for Thor: Love and Thunder Are Rolling In

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi, brings more of the director’s signature wild flair to the franchise with the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster — finally wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor — and the addition of Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

The fourth film in the Chris Hemsworth-led superhero series — also starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Waititi himself as Korg — was screened Thursday evening for critics and social media commentators. So what’s the early verdict? Read on to find out!

Here’s a roundup of reactions from across the web.

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world pic.twitter.com/W7PUUXIfM5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/a/status/1540191900916781056

#ThorLoveAndThunder welcome to the MCU jungle! #taika plays up the camp from Ragnarok, some works while other times it falters. When the story picks up it’s electrifying. Portman smashes as #MightyThor and all hail Thompson’s #KingValkyrie! — Stab 8 stan (@becomingfelicia) June 24, 2022

everyone is fabulous in #ThorLoveAndThunder but toothgrinder and toothgnasher the magic goats are the breakout stars; disney+ stand-alone series when pic.twitter.com/IC3VF2C9e5 — Kaila Hale-Stern (@kailahalestern) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is what you'd expect from Taika Waititi. Full of heart, great music and tons of comedy. Bale is fantastic as #Gorr , but it's Natalie Portman who steals the show. When she wields Mjölnir she IS the Mighty #Thor . Another solid entry in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/KallwLdBl5 — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) June 24, 2022

So basically if you love Taika Waititi’s style for Thor you’ll love #ThorLoveAndThunder and if you don’t like Taika Waititi’s style then you won’t pic.twitter.com/tUuMDqb7Me — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 7.

