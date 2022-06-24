The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Early Reactions for Thor: Love and Thunder Are Rolling In

Sabina Graves

Sabina Graves

Published 2 hours ago: June 24, 2022 at 2:47 pm -
Filed to:chris hemsworth
christian balecreative worksentertainment culturefictional charactersgorrgorr the god butcherhuman interestjane fosterkorgmarvel comics charactersmarvel studiosmjolnirnatalie portmantaika waitititessa thompsonthorthor love and thundervalkyrie
Early Reactions for Thor: Love and Thunder Are Rolling In
Screenshot: Marvel Studios/YouTube

Marvel StudiosThor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi, brings more of the director’s signature wild flair to the franchise with the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster — finally wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor — and the addition of Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

The fourth film in the Chris Hemsworth-led superhero series — also starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Waititi himself as Korg — was screened Thursday evening for critics and social media commentators. So what’s the early verdict? Read on to find out!

Here’s a roundup of reactions from across the web.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1540191900916781056

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 7.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.