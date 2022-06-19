Doctor Strange 2’s Blooper Reel Is a Multiverse of Danceness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has ended its theatrical run with solid reviews and a pretty good box office. Now that it’s set to hit Disney+ in a couple of days, it’s around that time that we get ourselves a blooper reel. Well, we say “blooper reel,” this one is more of a dance-off than anything else.

Some of the cast — in particular Rachel McAdams and Benedict Cumberbatch as Zombie Strange — have moves that would put Peter Quill to shame. It’s actually pretty funny watching them all get their groove on; if nothing else, it makes you wonder what Multiverse could’ve been like with a dance action sequence similar to the music battle towards the end of the film. If anyone could make that happen, it would be Sam Raimi and Danny Elfman. (Maybe Strange and America Chavez could’ve wound up in a dance dimension, or perhaps they’re saving that for Doctor Strange 3.) Beyond that, it’s funny to watch the cast’s long capes and skirts get stuck in the scenery and have them try to fight off errant leaves as they wave their arms around doing pretend magic.

At time of writing, no special features have been announced for Multiverse of Madness beyond the blooper reel. Odds are at least one of them will about the Illuminati — after all, you can’t not talk about bringing them and their particular actors (or the actors who could’ve been) into this film. That news will likely come within a day or two, assuming that Marvel isn’t keeping quiet because they’ve got some special surprise in store for the streaming version. Or maybe they’re saving all of that for when they re-release the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit Disney+ on June 22. If you don’t have Disney+ and prefer physical, you’ll have to wait until July 26 to get it.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.